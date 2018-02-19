The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Trump slams FBI over Florida school shooting
19th February 2018 - Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu
19th February 2018 - BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services
19th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80
19th February 2018 - Breaking News: Kano Pillars’ defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead
19th February 2018 - Ambode okays N30,000 monthly stipend for 1,000 interns
19th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Residents flee Ekiti community for fear of attacks
19th February 2018 - Nigeria in despair –Onaiyekan
19th February 2018 - Killings: Buhari ignored invitation to Benue – Ortom
19th February 2018 - Zamfara killers arrested
Home / World News / Trump slams FBI over Florida school shooting

Trump slams FBI over Florida school shooting

— 19th February 2018

TNP.SG

United States President Donald Trump has slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for failing to heed signs that could have prevented the Florida school shooting, saying it was too preoccupied with probing his campaign team over Russian election meddling.

Allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race and collusion with the Trump campaign are being investigated by several congressional committees and by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Troubled teen Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an assault rifle at his former school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

It was the 18th US school shooting of the year and sparked renewed calls for gun control.

The FBI admitted it received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said Cruz could be planning a mass shooting, but its agents failed to follow up.

Mr. Mueller’s investigation has so far swept up four members of the Trump’s campaign, with two of them agreeing to work for the probe under a plea deal.

Mr. Mueller has indicted 13 Russians for allegedly running a secret campaign to tilt the vote, but has not accused any Americans of knowingly participating in that effort.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu

— 19th February 2018

Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate the mandate of reconciling aggrieved members of the ruling party. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed…

  • BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services

    — 19th February 2018

    NAN The BBC  that has operated a Hausa Service for 60 years, will this week launch  Igbo and Yoruba services in Nigeria. The digital-only services go live online and on social media on Monday, joining a platform for Pidgin speakers that was launched last year and has attracted widespread interest. All three are among 12…

  • Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and retired army general, Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday. The president commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for…

  • Breaking News: Kano Pillars’ defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead

    — 19th February 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale The erstwhile Enyimba of Aba skipper was reportedly involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kano on Sunday night. The central defender starred in Pillar’s 1-1 draw against Enyinba at the Sani Abacha Stadium. He prominently featured for Enyimba before joining Pillars a few seasons ago. Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife…

  • Ambode okays N30,000 monthly stipend for 1,000 interns

    — 19th February 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the payment of N30,000 as monthly stipend to Ready.Set.Work (RSW) interns who have been placed in various organisations for six months. The governor also approved N8 million in seed funding for the top five winners of the RSW Business Pitch Competition, whose businesses will be placed in incubation….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share