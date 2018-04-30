The Sun News
30th April 2018

Trump set to host Buhari at White House

— 30th April 2018

After more than a year in office, United States President Donald Trump for the first time is hosting an African president at the White House.

The meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday came after an uncomfortable start to the Trump administration’s approach to the world’s second most populous continent. Security and economic issues top the agenda for the bilateral meeting and working lunch. Nigeria is the largest economy on the continent and the leading crude oil exporter.

Buhari was one of the first two African leaders Trump called after he took power, along with former South Africa’s president Jacob Zuma. Nigeria is also one of Africa’s most troubled when it comes to extremism.

With Nigeria nowhere close to fully defeating Boko Haram despite government claims of having “crushed” the extremists, Buhari is expected to seek further U.S. military assistance. In addition to seeking greater security collaboration, Buhari and Trump also will “discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth,” the Nigerian presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

Already the Trump administration has made a $600 million deal to supply military planes and security equipment, one that was stalled under the Obama administration because of allegations that Nigeria’s military has been involved in human rights including rape and extrajudicial killings.

“Absent clear evidence of a systematically abusive regime, moral preening is of little utility in dealing with situations like this,” J. Peter Pham, director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, said in a blog post on Thursday, saying Buhari’s administration has taken a “much more decisive approach” to Boko Haram.

Report said that a team of government officials that travelled to the U.S. ahead of Buhari have signed an agreement to provide four companies led by General Electric the opportunity to invest an estimated $2 billion to modernize key railways between Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, and Kano and between Port Harcourt and Maiduguri.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th April 2018 at 6:37 am
    Reply

    The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. The comic figure parading himself as Buhari do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

