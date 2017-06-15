The Sun News
Trump: Scalise in ‘some trouble’ after shooting

— 15th June 2017

President Trump said Thursday that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is “in some trouble” following the shooting Wednesday at a GOP congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said Thursday at the start of a White House event on apprenticeship.

“He’s in some trouble, but he’s a great fighter and he’s going to be OK, we hope.”

Trump visited Scalise and his family Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and “reassured them that the entire country is pulling for them, praying for them and that we are here for them every single step of the way.””And Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long divided country,” Trump said.

“We’ve had a very, very divided country for many years and I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice but there could be some unity being brought to our country. Let’s hope so.”

Scalise was one of five people wounded Wednesday morning, when a shooter opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. As of Wednesday night, he was in critical condition.

He underwent surgery but requires additional procedures to mend significant internal injuries, including a broken hip and damage to internal organs.

Vice President Pence also visited Scalise on Thursday morning.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity is set to take place as planned Thursday night at Nationals Park.

The game’s official Twitter account announced Wednesday: “In light of today’s tragic events, tomorrow’s game will be held as scheduled.”

Trump will not attend Thursday’s game due to security concerns, the White House said.

“While the president would like to attend the game and show his support for all of these brave public servants, he has been advised that there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, injured in a shootout with Scalise’s security team, later died after being transported to a local hospital. He was identified by the FBI as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois native with a history of lashing out at Republicans and their policy agenda.

 (Source: The Hill)
  1. Hinds Peter 15th June 2017 at 5:30 pm
    “Thou shall not revile the gods or curse the leader of thy people”.Bible.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

  2. Hinds Peter 15th June 2017 at 5:34 pm
    It is not a black and white problem.But contempt for the gods.They should be slaughtered at the base of the statue of liberty.And buried with out a tomb stone.A slave can not have liberty.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

