Trump: Scalise in ‘some trouble’ after shooting

Trump visited Scalise and his family Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and “reassured them that the entire country is pulling for them, praying for them and that we are here for them every single step of the way.””And Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long divided country,” Trump said.

“We’ve had a very, very divided country for many years and I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice but there could be some unity being brought to our country. Let’s hope so.”

Scalise was one of five people wounded Wednesday morning, when a shooter opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. As of Wednesday night, he was in critical condition.

He underwent surgery but requires additional procedures to mend significant internal injuries, including a broken hip and damage to internal organs.

Vice President Pence also visited Scalise on Thursday morning.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity is set to take place as planned Thursday night at Nationals Park.

The game’s official Twitter account announced Wednesday: “In light of today’s tragic events, tomorrow’s game will be held as scheduled.”

Trump will not attend Thursday’s game due to security concerns, the White House said.

“While the president would like to attend the game and show his support for all of these brave public servants, he has been advised that there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, injured in a shootout with Scalise’s security team, later died after being transported to a local hospital. He was identified by the FBI as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois native with a history of lashing out at Republicans and their policy agenda.