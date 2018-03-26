The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over U.K. spy poisoning
26th March 2018 - Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia
26th March 2018 - PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe
26th March 2018 - Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares
26th March 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure
26th March 2018 - Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council
26th March 2018 - APC has been rejected by Nigerians, PDP replies Lai Moh’d
26th March 2018 - Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: MMM founder Mavrodi is dead
26th March 2018 - MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta
Home / World News / Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over U.K. spy poisoning
Trump Russians Expulsion

Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over U.K. spy poisoning

— 26th March 2018

NYT, Washington

President Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States on Monday, including 12 people identified as Russian intelligence officers who have been stationed at the United Nations in New York, in response to Russia’s alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

The expulsion order, announced by administration officials, also closes the Russian consulate in Seattle. The Russians and their families have seven days to leave the United States, according to officials.

The expulsions are the toughest action taken against the Kremlin by President Trump, who has been criticized for not being firm enough with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

In a call with reporters, senior White House officials said that the move was to root out Russians actively engaging in intelligence operations against the country, and to show that the United States would stand with NATO allies. The officials said that the closure of the consulate in Seattle was ordered because of its proximity to a U.S. naval base.

Britain previously expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning, raising tensions between the two countries to a level not seen since the heights of the Cold War. The government vowed to crack down on Russian spies, corrupt elites and ill-gotten wealth in Britain.

On March 15, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on a series of Russian organizations and individuals for interference in the 2016 presidential election and other “malicious cyberattacks,” its most significant action against Moscow until Monday.

Those sanctions came as the United States joined Britain, France and Germany in denouncing Russia for its apparent role in a nerve-gas attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil, calling it a “clear violation” of international law.

Mr. Trump has said that, despite its denials, Russia was likely behind it. “It looks like it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on March 15, adding that he had spoken with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain.

“We are in deep discussions,” Mr. Trump continued. “A very sad situation. It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen. And we’re taking it very seriously, as I think are many others.”

Mr. Trump has been slower to act than leaders in Britain, France and Germany over the attack, in which Sergei V. Skripal, 66, a former spy, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, were attacked with a nerve agent.

White House officials called the nerve agent used against the Skripals “military grade,” but declined to elaborate on the substance used.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

— 26th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Another batch of Nigeria’s military contingents have been airlifted to Gambia, in pursuance of the ongoing mission of the Economic Community of West African States in that country. The contingent who were airlifted Sunday by Nigerian Air Force NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft included officers, soldiers and ratings from 351 Artillery Regiment of…

  • PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe

    — 26th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Interim National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as ‘a dead party that is irredeemable’. Gabam made this known, in Bauchi, on Monday, while speaking with journalists. He was in Bauchi as parts of a nation-wide tour of the SDP…

  • Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares

    — 26th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State has declared that Nigeria is now completely directionless, with the country permanently on a dangerous downward slide. Governor Wike stated this, on Monday, while swearing in four judges of the  state’s High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the…

  • Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure

    — 26th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Borno State Government has denied closure of schools in the state after the recent abduction of 110 girls at Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in neighbouring Yobe State. Commissioner of Education, Inuwa Kubo, in an interview with journalists, in Maiduguri, on Monday, said the report claiming closure of…

  • Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council

    — 26th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Advisory Council for the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2018). According to a statement from Afrexim, Jean-Louis Ekra, a former President of Afreximbank, is the Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Council, which is charged with providing guidance for the preparations for…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share