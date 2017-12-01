The Sun News
Trump-Russia: Michael Flynn admits lying to FBI

— 1st December 2017

 

President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI in January.
Mr Flynn was forced to resign the following month after misleading the White House about meeting the Russian ambassador before Mr Trump took office.
The charges were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as part of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.
Mr Flynn arrived at court on Friday.
He admitted to one count of knowingly making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements”.
According to an AFP reporter, Mr Flynn was asked by Judge Rudolph Contreras if he wished to plead guilty and responded with the words “Yes, sir”. The judge continued: “I accept your guilty plea. There will be no trial and there will be probably no appeal.”
A short time later he issued a statement in which he said “I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right”.
The former aide is the most senior member of the Trump administration so far to have been indicted by the Mueller investigation.
In October, Mr Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was accused of conspiring to defraud the US in his dealings with Ukraine. It also emerged that another ex-aide, George Papadopoulos, had pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents.

 


Just over a week ago, US media said his legal team had told the president’s lawyers they could no longer discuss the case, prompting suggestions that he had begun co-operating with prosecutors. If confirmed, that would indicate Mr Flynn’s lawyers have reached a plea bargain.
What is Flynn charged with?
According to the charge sheet, Michael Flynn is accused of:

  • falsely telling FBI agents that on or about 29 December 2016 he did not ask Russia’s then ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak, to “refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day”
    failing to recall that Mr Kislyak had later told him Russia was moderating its response to the sanctions as a result of his request
  • falsely saying that on or about 22 December 2016 he did not ask Mr Kislyak to “delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution”. Although there is no detail of the resolution in question, the discussion came a day before the Obama administration decided not to veto a resolution asserting that Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory “had no legal validity”.

Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-42192080

Post Views: 12
About author

Philip Nwosu

Latest

BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup

— 1st December 2017

Nigeria has been grouped with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D for World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia in 2018. The grouping came following a draw took place in the Kremlin’s concert hall in Moscow on Friday, with several soccer fans watching around the world. It is the fifth time Nigeria will be…

  • 4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa

    — 1st December 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The spokesman for Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police  Mr Othman Abubakar,  has confirmed that four police officers were  killed in an ambush by some suspected gunmen in the Numan area of the state, North East Nigeria. Abubakar a Superintendent of Police said the men were killed in an overnight…

  • Onyeama calls for African-European joint declaration on slave trade

    — 1st December 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for a joint declaration by the African Union and the European Union (EU) on the issue of slave trade and other crimes against humanity in Libya. Media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, in a statement, made available to Saturday…

  • Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day, on Saturday, the Benue State Government has said that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic should not be left with government alone. Speaking at the IBB Square venue of the event in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom…

  • U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree

    — 1st December 2017

    Ringing in the holidays for the first time from Washington, President Trump lighted the national Christmas tree on Thursday evening, wishing the country “a merry Christmas” — as he vowed to do during his campaign. Taking part in the annual ritual, Trump counted down from 10 before his wife, Melania, pushed a button to set the…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
