The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Trump presses China on North Korea, trade
9th November 2017 - INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa
9th November 2017 - Aregbesola tasks private varsities on research, wealth creation
9th November 2017 - PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people
9th November 2017 - JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos
9th November 2017 - IGP, senators in heated argument
9th November 2017 - Biafra: IPOB faults Financial Times report
9th November 2017 - FG approves N5.6bn for erosion control 
9th November 2017 - FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman
9th November 2017 - Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC
Home / National / Trump presses China on North Korea, trade

Trump presses China on North Korea, trade

— 9th November 2017

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, pressed China to do more on the North Korean nuclear issue and said bilateral trade had been unfair to the United States.

Trump, however, praised President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China would be more open to foreign firms.

On North Korea, Trump said China could fix the problem quickly and easily, urging Beijing to cut financial links with North Korea and also called on Russia to help.

Trump was speaking alongside Xi in the Chinese capital to announce the signing of about 250 billion dollars in commercial deals between U.S. and Chinese firms.

Xi said the Chinese economy would become increasingly open and transparent to foreign firms, including those from the US and welcomed US companies to participate in his ambitious “Belt and Road” infrastructure-led initiative.

Trump made clear that he blamed his predecessors, not China, for the trade imbalance, and repeatedly praised Xi, calling him “a very special man”.

“But we will make it fair and it will be tremendous for both of us,” Trump noted.

Xi smiled widely when Trump said he does not blame China for the deficit and also when Trump said Xi gets things done.

“Of course there are some frictions, but on the basis of win-win cooperation and fair competition we hope we can solve all these issues in a frank and consultative way.

“Keeping opening up is our long-term strategy. We will never narrow or close our doors. We will further widen them.

“China would also offer a more fair and transparent environment for foreign firms, including US ones,’’ Xi said. (NAN)

Post Views: 52
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump presses China on North Korea, trade

— 9th November 2017

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, pressed China to do more on the North Korean nuclear issue and said bilateral trade had been unfair to the United States. Trump, however, praised President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China would be more open to foreign firms. On North Korea, Trump said China could fix the problem quickly…

  • INEC registers 104, 805 new voters in Bayelsa

    — 9th November 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, on Thursday, it had so far registered 104, 805 voters in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Bayelsa State. The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Clement Oha disclosed this in an interview, in Yenagoa. Oha explained that 68, 825 voters were registered in the first…

  • Aregbesola tasks private varsities on research, wealth creation

    — 9th November 2017

    Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, on Thursday, advised private universities in the country to make their mark in research and development. Aregbesola, who gave the advice at the 10th convocation lecture of Lead City University, Ibadan, said that: “it is the critical areas of intellectual needs”. The lecture was entitled “Evolution of Private Universities…

  • PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Former governor of Ogun State and aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otumba Gbenga Daniel, has vowed to return the party to the people at the grassroots. Otumba Daniel made the vow in Gombe State at a meeting with party officials at the…

  • JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo There is tension at Iyana-Iba, around the main gate to thebLagos State University, as hundreds of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise called Okada have barricaded the entire road leading from Lagos to Badagry area of the state. Daily Sun gathered that the Okada riders, who made several bonfires along the expressway, were protesting…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share