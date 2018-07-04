Trump, North Korea and the world

To him, African leaders were “shit holes “only good at duping their peoples. African children were “dirty immigrants” doing all sorts of duping and cheating in America. Asians were guilty of bypassing American groceries in downtown Manhattan and dumping their fabrics at Boston harbor. UN, he alleged, was always working against the interest of its landlord from its New York Towers. Never in history since the era of Franklin Roosevelt had Americans elected such an ultra-conservative leader who nearly almost made Americans believe that the world’s only surviving superpower does not need the rest of the world to get along.There were fears he could rush to press the nuclear button once North Korea provokes one.

But surprisingly, Trump has proved he is a good master of props and sound bite. He knows how to use words and posturing to extract worthwhile deals without sacrificing much. All the fears that, under Trump, the world may relapse into a world war is gradually giving way to a calculated, stealthy approach at resolving knotty and intricate issues that touch on global security balances. And for all his dogmatism in the current trade disputes with some blocs, Trump has been able to defend all his policies, making adjustments where necessary, without sacrificing his prime targets.

This is one more proof that in today’s complex trade and security politics, knowledgeable, sound leadership is a prerequisite. Foresight and the ability to periscope future exigencies, emerging threats and unfolding opportunities are added advantages. And quite unlike in many African countries, this is where the America people excel: choosing the right leaders at the right moment their nation needs such type; and not the type of leaders that create two or three more problems while solving one.

There is no doubt at all that North Korea as she is today is a threat to not only her neighbors, but to the entire world. And it is in human nature not to change course from already pre-determined objectives unless compelled or forced by disarm- ing circumstances. The issue of North Korean nuclear programme has gone on since the 1990s, not just today. Year by year, improvements and innovations with more precision-guided capabilities were being added to it. For a country as secretive as North Korea, series of inspections by UN-backed International Atomic Energy agency (IAEA) have at various times provided only but sketchy details of how far or near the present Korean leader and his late father had gone in per- fecting nuclear programmes capable of delivering missiles beyond the Asian Peninsula, and more fearfully a distant USA. Not until recently when the President of North Korea boasted that it has perfected the delivery of an intercontinental ballistic missile system capable of hitting Washington, following it up with staccato test detonations did the Washington establishment began to take him seriously.