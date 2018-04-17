The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director
17th April 2018 - I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM
17th April 2018 - 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
16th April 2018 - PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna
16th April 2018 - Fayose: In blaming past leaders, Buhari blames himself
16th April 2018 - FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident
16th April 2018 - Nigerian Air Force acquires 6 new helicopters for first time in 18 years
16th April 2018 - Okorocha aims high, confirms run for Senate seat, behind Nwosu for Gov
16th April 2018 - Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 32 villagers in Nasarawa
16th April 2018 - Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks
Home / World News / Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director
Trump

Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director

— 17th April 2018

• Accuses US president of treating women like ‘pieces of meat

Former FBI director James Comey has said Donald Trump is “morally unfit to be president” and treats women like “pieces of meat”.

Mr Comey was giving his first major television interview since he was fired by President Trump last year. He told ABC News that Trump lies constantly and may have obstructed justice. Hours before the interview aired, the president went on the offensive, accusing Comey of “many lies”.

Comey told ABC’s 20/20 programme on Sunday night: “I don’t buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia.”

“I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president. Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that,”  Comey said.

After the interview aired, Trump’s party via the Republican National Committee released a statement saying Comey’s publicity tour for his new book showed “his true higher loyalty is to himself”.

“The only thing worse than Comey’s history of misconduct is his willingness to say anything to sell books,” it said. It is the latest development in a long-standing feud between the two men, further fuelled by the upcoming publication of Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

The ex-FBI chief is on a publicity blitz for the book. President Trump has said the “badly reviewed book” raises “big questions”. He also suggested Comey should be imprisoned, and in recent days began referring to him as a “slime ball”.

The story dates back to the 2016 presidential election, when Comey was FBI director, and the investigation into Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified emails on a private server while Secretary of State.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM

— 17th April 2018

• Seeks more investments in Nigeria • May pledges support for rescue of abducted schoolgirls  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was more bothered about the security and economy of the country than the 2019 general elections. He was speaking yesterday in London during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa…

  • MASSOB

    2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks

    — 17th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Pandemonium ensued on Sunday evening at Anaku community, Ayamelum LGA, Anambra State, as a combined team of policemen and AVS, Anaku unit, numbering about 30, allegedly raided the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and BIM secretariat in the area. The police team reportedly also shot two members, Mr….

  • PDP visits IBB in Minna

    PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna

    — 16th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna Members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) national working committee, led by the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus on Monday in Minna, the Niger State capital, met with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his hilltop mansion. The delegation was also at the residence of a former member of…

  • Fayose Buhari BLAMING

    Fayose: In blaming past leaders, Buhari blames himself

    — 16th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose says that President Muhammadu Buhari should stop behaving like a “weeping president” by lamenting his predecessors failures and blaming them for the inability of his administration to fulfill his campaign promises. The Governor, who described the president’s statement on Sunday while receiving members of the Buhari Diaspora…

  • FUTA STUDENT killed in hit and run incident

    FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident

    — 16th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide, is alleged to have been killed in an hit-and-run incident. The incident, which threw the University community into mourning, also led to protests by a section of students on campus. The Ondo State Police Command, while confirming the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share