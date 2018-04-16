The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Police officers held for questioning over invasion of outpost by gang
16th April 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos Tourism Summit begins
16th April 2018 - Trump morally unfit to be President, says Comey
16th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit opens in Abuja
16th April 2018 - Ghana urges mosques use WhatsApp for call to prayer
16th April 2018 - Detained American pastor goes on trial in Turkey
16th April 2018 - Trump invites Buhari to Washington
16th April 2018 - Atiku’s son appeals court’s verdict on custody of children 
16th April 2018 - Ekiti govt urges INEC to extend  PVC collection time
16th April 2018 - Ambode’ll resolve Apapa gridlock soon –APC chieftain
Home / World News / Trump morally unfit to be President, says Comey

Trump morally unfit to be President, says Comey

— 16th April 2018

cbsnews

In his first media interview since being fired in May 2017, former FBI director James Comey said he believes President Trump is “morally unfit” to be president.

Comey made the statement in an interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night on ABC’s 20/20. “A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds.”

Comey also told Stephanopoulos he can not say for certain whether Mr. Trump is compromised by the Russians. “It always struck me and still strikes me as unlikely, and I would have been able to say with high confidence about any other president I dealt with, but I can’t. It’s possible,” he said.

When asked if Mr. Trump obstructed justice with respect to his fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Comey said “possibly.” He continued: “I mean, it’s certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice. It would depend and — and I’m just a witness in this case, not the investigator or prosecutor, it would depend upon other things that reflected on his intent,” he said.

Comey’s interview comes ahead of the publication of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership”– a title he says was influenced by a conversation with Mr. Trump when he was invited to dine at the White House in January 2017.

Over the meal, Comey says he was asked to take a pledge of loyalty to the president. “He said, again, ‘I need loyalty.’ And I said, ‘You will always get honesty from me,'” Comey recalled telling Mr. Trump. “And he paused and then he said, ‘Honest loyalty,’ as if he was proposing some compromise or a deal. And I paused and said, ‘You’ll get that from me.'”

When asked if he thinks Mr. Trump should be impeached, Comey did not give an immediately clear answer.

“Impeachment is — is a question of law and fact and politics. And so that’ll be determined by people gather,” he initially responded.

He then added that impeaching Mr. Trump “would let the American people off the hook… people in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values.”

“We’ll fight about guns. We’ll fight about taxes. We’ll fight about all those other things down the road. But you cannot have, as president of the United States, someone who does not reflect the values that I believe Republicans treasure and Democrats treasure and Independents treasure,” Comey said. “That is the core of this country. That’s our foundation. And so impeachment, in a way, would short circuit that.”

Comey described his conversation with Mr. Trump at Trump Tower regarding the allegations in the unverified dossier authored by former British spy Christopher Steele. He recalled Mr. Trump asking him to look into claims that a so-called “pee tape” existed from 2013 showing Mr. Trump and prostituted engaging in the alleged sexual act.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” Comey said. “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

The president fired Comey as head of the FBI on May 9, 2017. The firing ultimately led to the appointment of Robert Mueller to direct a special counsel inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

In the upcoming book, which will be published Tuesday, Comey characterizes Mr. Trump’s leadership as “ego driven and about personal loyalty.” He criticizes Mr. Trump as “unethical, and untethered to truth” and compares him to a mob boss. CBS News has seen an early copy of the book.

Comey also revealed his assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election. This assumption, Comey says, influenced his decision to send a letter to Congress in October, just before the election, in which he revealed that new emails had surfaced that “appear to be pertinent” to the FBI’s closed investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been,” Comey told Stephanopoulos. “Because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump. And so I’m sure that it was a factor. Like I said, I don’t remember spelling it out, but it had to have been, that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out.”

Despite this, Comey told Stephanopoulos that he does not regret sending the letter.

Just ahead of Comey’s interview, Mr. Trump fired off a series of tweets Sunday morning labeling Comey a “slimeball” and “WORST FBI Director in history, by far,” while the president also said he “hardly even knew this guy.” The rant was five tweets and spanned slightly longer than an hour:

Share

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Amara 16th April 2018 at 11:04 am
    Reply

    not only moral but incapable

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cult gang take Police OUTPOST

Police officers held for questioning over invasion of outpost by gang

— 16th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some police officers attached to an outpost in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, are facing interrogation by authorities of the State Police Command following the invasion of the outpost by a gang hoodlums suspected to be cultists last week. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka,…

  • JUST IN: Lagos Tourism Summit begins

    — 16th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Tourism Summit has commenced at the Eko Hotel & Suites, on Victoria Island. The summit has at its theme Destination Lagos: Towards a Sustainable Tourism-Driven Economy and was declared open by Minister of Information, Culture & Culture, Lai Mohammed. The key note Speaker at the event is a former President…

  • SUMMIT Forces

    HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit opens in Abuja

    — 16th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The first African Land Forces Summit is currently underway at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton hotel, in Abuja. The week-long summit is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ways of tackling emerging security challenges on the continent. The…

  • BUHARI Trump

    Trump invites Buhari to Washington

    — 16th April 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari will be the guest of United States President Donald Trump, on April 30, in Washington DC, the White House announced, on Sunday. According to the statement, PresidentTrump would discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari. “The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and…

  • Atiku’s son appeals court’s verdict on custody of children 

    — 16th April 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi  Former Vice President, Atiku  Abubakar‘s son,   Aminu, has approached  the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, to  upturn a magistrates’ court  verdict awarding custody of his two children to his ex-wife, Unmi Fatima Bolori Aminu told Justice Kazeem Alogba that the lower court did not grant him fair hearing before the  judgment in Bolori’s favour…..

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share