Trump labels Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ in tweet

Donald Trump has referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “rocket man” in a tweet about a conversation with the South Korean President.

The US leader tweeted that he had been speaking with Moon Jae-in about the situation with the secretive communist state, which has launched a series of ballistic missiles in recent weeks and conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night,” Mr Trump wrote. “Asked him how Rocket Man is doing.”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

He added that long petrol lines has been forming in North Korea, which he said was “too bad”.

The presidents spoke on Sunday regarding the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, and agreed to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea following recent nuclear and missile tests.

South Korea’s President and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea’s presidential office said.

“The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and exert stronger and practical sanctions on North Korea so that it realises provocative actions leads to further diplomatic isolation and economic pressure,” said a spokesperson from Mr Jae-in’s office.

The spokesperson said Moon and Trump had strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, and agreed that the two nations would work with the international community to implement the latest United Nations’ Security Council’s resolution.

The latest resolution, passed this week, imposed stricter sanctions on the isolated nation, including a ban on the sale of natural gas to North Korea and on textile exports. Member states are also forbidden from providing work visas to North Korean national.

Kuwait announced on Sunday it will expel North Korea’s ambassador to the country, after the US has been increasing pressure on its allies to cut all ties to North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s missile programme.

However, Kim Jong-Un has vowed to press on with the expansion of the country’s nuclear programme, until it establishes a “military equilibrium” with the US.

(Source: The Independent)