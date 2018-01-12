The Sun News
Latest
12th January 2018 - Trump ‘got message’ on opposition to visit – London Mayor Khan
12th January 2018 - Facebook plans major changes to news feed
12th January 2018 - Nigeria ended 2017 with 101,695 domain names
12th January 2018 - Delta Council Polls: Governor to swear-in more elected officials
12th January 2018 - China demands Delta Air Lines publicly apologise for listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries
12th January 2018 - Miyetti Allah leaders blamed for Benue killings, lawmaker calls for arrests
12th January 2018 - FG predicts tough 2018 budget implementation
12th January 2018 - Fuel scarcity: Loading at Ibadan Depot grossly inadequate – IPMAN
12th January 2018 - Ambode: Lagos generated over N500 billion in 2017 despite harsh economy
12th January 2018 - I’m polygamist but can’t live with two women in same house –Prof. Y. K Ajao, Juju musician
Home / World News / Trump ‘got message’ on opposition to visit – London Mayor Khan

Trump ‘got message’ on opposition to visit – London Mayor Khan

— 12th January 2018

dpa/NAN

U.S. President Donald Trump “got the message” on the strength of opposition to his planned visit to Britain, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday after Trump said he had cancelled the trip.

Khan said: “many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda

“It seems he’s finally got that message.”

He said Trump’s visit “would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests”.

Trump said he had cancelled next month’s visit, which had been set to include the opening of the new US embassy in London, because he did not like the building and thought it was a “bad deal” financially.

“I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” the U.S. president added.

“That is totally plausible Donald… Nothing to do with what would have been the biggest protests since the Iraq War,” anti-hate activist Brendan Cox said in reply to Trump’s tweet.

Labour lawmaker David Lammy, who had vowed to lead a protest against Trump if he visited, said the U.S. president was “too scared of us Londoners, who don’t want him darkening our door.”

The cancellation of the visit was “excellent news,” said Lindsey German, organizer of the Stop the War Coalition, which had planned a large protest against Trump.

Thomas Cole, head of policy for the cross-party, pro-EU group Open Britain, said Trump was “showing early signs of panic here [and is] perhaps less committed to a bilateral [trade] deal with UK than some had thought.”

Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, who has been mainly supportive of Trump’s presidency, said he was disappointed by the cancellation.

“He’s been to countries all over the world and yet he’s not been to the one with whom he’s closest,” Farage told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

“I think it’s disappointing.”

Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump for a state visit when she met with him at the White House soon after he took office last year.

In a BBC interview on Sunday, May insisted that Trump “will be coming to this country” in spite of the opposition.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday that he expected Queen Elizabeth II to meet Trump during his visit, saying she was “well capable of taking this or any American president in her stride.”

“I think we have to welcome the American President to Britain,” Johnson said. “We have to work with him.”

Nearly two million British people added their names to an online petition in 2017 calling for Trump’s visit to be downgraded from a state visit to avoid embarrassing the queen.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Facebook plans major changes to news feed

— 12th January 2018

Facebook is to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register…

  • Nigeria ended 2017 with 101,695 domain names

    — 12th January 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) said on Friday that 101,695 domain names existed in the country’s domain registry as at 2017, up from 76,907 names recorded in 2016. The President of NIRA, Mr. Sunday Folayan, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on…

  • Delta Council Polls: Governor to swear-in more elected officials

    — 12th January 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Delta Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is about to swear in elected council chairmen of Ughelli North LGA and Ethiope East LGA after their victories in Tuesday’s rescheduled local government elections. One of the chairmen is already seated at the Unity Hall in Government House, Asaba, where chieftains of the PDP and government functionaries are also seated…

  • Miyetti Allah leaders blamed for Benue killings, lawmaker calls for arrests

    — 12th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Emmanuel Udende, has condemned in strong terms the wanton killing of over 73 people by Fulani herdsmen in parts of his constituency Logo and Guma in Benue State, even as he accused leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH)…

  • FG predicts tough 2018 budget implementation

    — 12th January 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, said that the Federal Government might not fully implement the 2018 budget if the National Assembly fails to pass it on time. He also revealed that early preparation for the 2019 general elections, which he said, will commence by end…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share