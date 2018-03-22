The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
21st March 2018 - Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi
21st March 2018 - Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni
21st March 2018 - Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun
Home / World News / Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin

Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin

— 22nd March 2018

• Accusations about US president’s past sexual exploits swell

The White House fumed yesterday about an embarrassing leak of President Donald Trump’s shock decision to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election, with one official describing the disclosure as illegal.

Already, a hunt is underway to find the person who leaked Trump’s prepared notes for the call, which included a warning “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” which he ignored. Trump had shunned the advice of some aides in making the call Putin at all.

He then went a step further to congratulate the Russian leader on winning a fourth presidential term, despite the election being plagued by evidence of ballot stuffing, media censorship and the jailing of political opponents.

The White House said in a statement it would be a “fireable offense and likely illegal” to leak Trump’s briefing papers to the press. The message was first reported by The Washington Post.

It was unclear whether Trump, who prefers oral briefings, read the talking points prepared by his national security team before the call. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefed the president in person before the call in the White House residence.

The leak of such sensitive information about Oval Office deliberations points to deep frustration within the White House about his ad-hoc approach and disregard for the advice of his inner circle.

Trump’s call of congratulations drew bruising criticism from members of his own party even before the Post reported that aides had advised against it. Trump also said he and Putin might meet “in the not too distant future” to discuss the arms race and other matters.

“An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee and has pressed the Trump administration to respond aggressively to Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Meanwhile, the chorus of women from Trump’s past is getting louder. Accusations about Trump’s past sexual exploits bubbled up on three fronts Tuesday, with two women pressing court cases and a porn actress publicly needling the president.  Trump has so far weathered the rising #MeToo movement, but the latest developments served as a fresh reminder about the shadow thrown by questions about the thrice-married businessman’s past.

In short order on Tuesday: A former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 filed a lawsuit in California seeking to invalidate a confidentiality agreement so she can discuss her alleged relationship; a New York City judge ruled that a defamation lawsuit by a former contestant on “The Apprentice” can move forward while Trump is in office. She has accused Trump of unwanted sexual contact and porn actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer continued their media campaign against Trump as she seeks to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss their relationship.

“People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc.,” Daniels tweeted. Trump has consistently denied accusations from all three women. He has previously called his accusers “liars” and has deemed such reports “made up stuff.”

But it was another distraction for a White House already contending with a rash of high-level departures and a stalled legislative agenda.

But the women aren’t going away. The former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, is set to do an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN today. And Daniels whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford has taped an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” expected to air soon.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

— 22nd March 2018

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday. The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls. Speaking…

  • Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

  • 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

    — 22nd March 2018

    •I’m not afraid –Melaye Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them. This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to…

  • Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up

    — 21st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Dapchi The erstwhile abducted Dapchi school girls just released are still undergoing medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital, as parents, relations and family members besieged the facility to catch a glimpse of their daughters. Soldiers, policemen and men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) cordoned off the hospital premises to prevent…

  • Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

    — 21st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told of how the Department of State Services (DSS) led the team of negotiators to demand for the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) by terror group Boko Haram. Director, Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, made this known in an…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share