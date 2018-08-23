– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
23rd August 2018 - ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
23rd August 2018 - UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
23rd August 2018 - Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue
23rd August 2018 - South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings
Home / National / Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
MANAFORT

Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and said he would remain “uninvolved” after he attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

Trump intensified his criticism of the Justice Department in a Fox News interview taped on Wednesday as the White House grappled to respond to Tuesday’s conviction of Manafort on multiple fraud counts and a plea deal struck by Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that implicated the president.

Trump also said the stock market would crash if he were impeached and attacked Cohen for “flipping” on him.

READ ALSO World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

He reprised a litany of complaints about the Justice Department and the FBI, attacking both without providing evidence they had treated him and his supporters unfairly.

Trump told Fox he respected Manafort for work he had done for prominent Republican politicians, adding that “some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does.”

The Fox News reporter who interviewed Trump said on Wednesday that Trump told her he would consider pardoning Manafort.

But Trump never said he was considering the pardon in the interview that aired on Thursday.

Trump blamed Sessions for what he called corruption at Justice, saying, “I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department.”

However, Trump said he would not interfere in department matters.

“I will stay uninvolved and maybe that’s the best thing to do,” he said in the Fox interview.

Sessions, a longtime U.S. senator and early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid, drew Trump’s ire when recused himself in March 2017 from issues involving the 2016 White House race.

That removed him from oversight of the federal special counsel’s investigation of Russia’s role in the election and whether Trump’s campaign worked with Moscow to influence the vote.

“Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn’t have done,” Trump said.

“He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?’”

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Trump’s favor.

The Kremlin has denied the allegations and Trump has denied any collusion.

Trump said Manafort and Cohen were charged with matters totally unrelated to his presidential campaign, although Cohen told a federal court in New York that Trump had directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to silence two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

READ ALSO Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

Without providing evidence, the Republican president said the campaign finance violations to which Cohen pleaded guilty were not a crime, even though prosecutors and Cohen agreed they were.

Asked if he directed Cohen to make the payments, Trump said only that Cohen made both deals.

He attacked Cohen, who once said he was so loyal that he would “take a bullet” for Trump, for agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors that made Trump look bad.

“It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal,” he said.

In the Fox News interview, Trump was asked whether he thought Democrats would move to impeach him if they won control of the House of Representatives in November congressional elections.

“I don’t know how you would impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” he said.

“If I got impeached, I think the market would crash.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MANAFORT

Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’

— 23rd August 2018

NAN President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and said he would remain “uninvolved” after he attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department in an interview broadcast on Thursday. Trump intensified his criticism of the Justice Department in a Fox News interview taped on Wednesday as the…

  • WORLD BANK

    World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state. The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and…

  • DELTA

    Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered the increase of civil and criminal jurisdiction of magistrates in the state. Head, Public Relations/Protocol Department, Delta High Court, Mr. Timothy Agbaragu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, in Asaba. The governor said the order took effect from August 20,…

  • DEVELOPMENT

    ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…

  • WORLD

    World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis. In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share