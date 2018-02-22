The Sun News
Latest
Home / World News / Trump defends comments suggesting arming U.S. school teachers

Trump defends comments suggesting arming U.S. school teachers

— 22nd February 2018

Sputnik/NAN

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again lashed out at what he called “fake news” outlets, insisting that he never suggested arming teachers as a possible solution to school shootings.

“I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News CNN and NBC.

“What I said was to look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best,” Trump said in a Twitter message.

The president was referring to comments he made on Wednesday during a White House listening session with victims and survivors of school shootings, including last week’s attack in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

In a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, Trump argued that “Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this.

Far more assets at much less cost than guards,” adding that “If a potential ‘sicko shooter’ knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will never attack that school.”

Trump invited victims of Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland to the White House, along with survivors and parents of children killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre.

The president listened to a series of emotional stories and pleas during the 90-minute meeting and asked his guests to suggest solutions to the persistent problem of school shootings in the U.S.

Nearly 300 shootings have occurred at U.S. schools since 2013, an average of about one per week, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. gun control advocacy group.

The attack in Florida was the 18th incident involving guns at a U.S. school so far this year, and the eighth to result in injuries or deaths, according to a running tally provided on the group’s website.

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Latest

How to control high blood pressure with coconut water

— 22nd February 2018

NAN It has been revealed that moderate consumption of coconut water can lower the risk of high blood pressure, reduce cholesterol level and weight control. A nutritionist and biochemist, Dr Ochuko Erikainure, said this in an interview with NAN, in Lagos, on Thursday. He said coconut water was rich in high electrolyte contents particularly, potassium…

  • Military plans to provide cover for Fulani herders take over farmers’ lands, Tiv group alleges

    — 22nd February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Socio cultural group, Mzough U Tiv, has expressed displeasure over what it tagged, ‘emerging trends of the military exercise tagged Exercise Ayem Akpatuma’ which was flagged off, in Benue State, on Tuesday. The group alleged that the military exercise in Benue State was to provide cover for herdsmen to take…

  • Unite against ‘neo-colonialism’, says Kebbi NLC

    — 22nd February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigerian workers to unite against “neo-colonialism” and oppressors in the country’s public and private sectors. Union Chairman, Umar Halidu Al Hassan, stating this on Thursday at the NLC 40th anniversary celebrations in Birnin-Kebbi on theme ” Nigeria Labour Congress: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow“,…

  • Gowon, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami attend Council of State meeting

    — 22nd February 2018

    As IBB, Shagari, Shonekan, Jonathan absent Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The third Council of State meeting under President Muhammadu Buhari is currently underway inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa. The three former Heads of State in attendance are Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, were in attendance. Former Chief Justice of…

  • JUST IN: Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

    — 22nd February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting with past Nigerian leaders and all 36 state governors who are members of the advisory group called Council of State. The president was in cheerful mood when he received former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ayodele Fayose, among other members of the council. Among notable faces at the meeting…

