Trump cancels Peru trip for Syrian showdown

The White House on Tuesday abruptly announced the cancellation of US President Donald Trump’s first trip to Latin America, scheduled for later this week, saying he wants to “oversee the American response to Syria.”

The announcement comes as the Republican president weighs military strikes in the war-wracked country — and shortly after the FBI raided the offices of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Peru in Trump’s stead for the Summit of the Americas, press secretary Sarah Sanders announced.

“President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled,” Sanders said in a statement.

Trump “will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world,” she said, adding that Pence would also make the planned stop in Colombia.