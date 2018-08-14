United States President Donald Trump has labelled a former aide “wacky” after she released a tape in which the president expresses surprise over her dismissal by his chief of staff.

Omarosa Manigault Newman said she made the recording when Trump called her the day after she was taken into a private office and fired by John Kelly. In the tape, played on NBC’s Today programme, Trump said: “Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?”

Ms Newman responds: “General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave.”

“No…I, I, nobody even told me about it,” Trump replies. Ms Manigault New- man then adds “wow”, before Trump repeats how he shocked he is. “You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it,” Trump is heard saying on the tape. “I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

Ms Manigault Newman is a former The Apprentice contestant who was given a job in the White House by the Trump administration after his election, later becoming the president’s senior adviser. Hitting out at the former aide after the release of the recording, Trump tweeted: “Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time.