The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions
6th July 2017 - Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang
6th July 2017 - Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae
6th July 2017 - Why courts have not stopped parade of suspects – Judge
6th July 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs
6th July 2017 - Horror in Anambra: Ex-youth leader assassinated
6th July 2017 - Kano govt. clears air over payment of interest on overdraft facility
6th July 2017 - FRSC warns officials against extortion, bribery
6th July 2017 - Retail projects move forward in South Africa despite challenges
6th July 2017 - Lithuanian president informs Trump about country’s security challenges
Home / Cover / National / Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions

Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions

— 6th July 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday facing a difference audience after departing Poland on a high note.

Trump, who paused to wave as he descended the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, would be facing off with leaders of the other big G20 economies after deciding last month to pull the U.S.out of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Trade policy is another area of contention at the summit, which protesters vowed to disrupt.

“Welcome to Hell’’ was their greeting for world leaders arriving in Hamburg for the two-day meeting which would formally start on Friday.

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, hosting the meeting, said she was committed to open international trading system, in spite of anxieties about U.S. protectionism under the Trump administration.

“We are united in our will to strengthen multilateral relations at the G20 summit. We need an open society, especially open trade flows,” Merkel, who is running for a fourth term in a September election, said in Berlin.

There were options for finding a solution on climate, she said on her arrival in Hamburg, adding that as the summit’s host she would work to find avenues for compromise.

She and Trump were due to meet on Thursday evening before the leaders begin the full summit on Friday to discuss a raft of issues ranging from climate and trade to migration, support for Africa, and fighting terrorism.

Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan is among other leaders Merkel will meet.

Trump, who earlier in Poland called again on NATO partners to spend more on defence and said he would confront the threat from North Korea, is also due to hold his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

Their meeting, scheduled for Friday, will be closely watched at a time when mutual ties remain strained by allegations of Russian election interference, the war in Syria and Ukraine

Ahead of the meeting, Putin threw his weight behind the Paris accord.

“We see the Paris Agreement as a secure basis for long-term climate regulation founded on international law and we want to make a comprehensive contribution to its implementation,” he told German business daily Handelsblatt.

Thousands of protesters from around Europe poured into Hamburg to join the main demonstration, dubbed “Welcome to Hell” by the alliance of anti-capitalist groups who organised it.

Police expected around 100,000 protesters in the port city, some 8,000 of whom are deemed by security forces to be ready to commit violence.

Up to 20,000 police officers will be on hand for the main demonstration.

(Source: Reuters/NAN/Sun News Online)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions

— 6th July 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday facing a difference audience after departing Poland on a high note. Trump, who paused to wave as he descended the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, would be facing off with leaders of the other big G20 economies after deciding…

Share

  • Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang

    — 6th July 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday assured residents that his administration would curtail the activities of the notorious group known as ‘Badoo’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state. Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe axis of the state, also promised to ensure the safe…

    Share

  • Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae

    — 6th July 2017

    Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Thursday in Ibadan that Nigeria’s would be guaranteed by the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report. Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race’, added that the devolution of power and…

    Share

  • Why courts have not stopped parade of suspects – Judge

    — 6th July 2017

    The presiding judge of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Justice Mohammed Garba on Thursday in Lagos absolved the judiciary of  blame in the parade of suspects by prosecutorial agencies. Speaking at the annual Seminar/Workshop of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents Garba said the court could not make a pronouncement on the legality or…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs

    — 6th July 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former Ogun State Attorney General and elder brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbanjo, Akinlolu Osinbanjo and Festus Keyamo were among the 30 successful lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) Thursday. Also on the list announced by the Chief…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share