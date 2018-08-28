– The Sun News
Home / World News / Trump accuses Google of hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him
FAIR MEDIA

Trump accuses Google of hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him

— 28th August 2018
NAN
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google’s search engine of hiding “fair media” coverage of him and said he would address the situation, without giving any details.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said Google search results for “Trump News” showed only the reporting of what he terms fake news media.

“They have it RIGGED, for me & others,” he said, blaming Google, part of Alphabet Inc, for what he said was dangerous action that promoted mainstream media outlets such as CNN and suppressed conservative political voices.

“This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” Trump added, without offering any details.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google also could not be immediately reached.

Trump has long criticized news media coverage of him, frequently using the term fake news to describe critical reports.

He has made social media, particularly Twitter, an integral part of his presidency.

He has previously accused social media companies, which include Twitter and Facebook, of censorship.

Trump’s accusation of bias on the part of Google comes as social media companies have suspended accounts, banned certain users and removed content as they face pressure from the U.S. Congress to police foreign propaganda and fake accounts aimed at disrupting American politics, including operations tied to Iran and Russia.

Companies such as Facebook and Twitter have also been pressed to remove conspiracy driven content and hate speech.

Tech companies have said they do not remove content for political reasons.

Some Republican U.S. lawmakers have also raised concerns about social media companies removing content from some conservatives, and have called Twitter’s chief executive to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Sept. 5.

Earlier in the month, Alphabet’s YouTube joined Apple Inc and Facebook in removing some content from Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jones was also temporarily suspended on Twitter.

unilorin

Post-UTME: UNILORIN apprehends 2 over alleged malpractice

— 28th August 2018

NAN The authorities of the University of Ilorin have apprehended two candidates (name withheld) over alleged malpractice on the first day of the institution’s ongoing post UTME screening exercise. According to a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by the Director of the Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun , the two suspects…

  • projects

    Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Tuesday decried delay in the delivery of the ongoing 61 Kilometres road linking Dauran Town in Zurmi Local Government Area to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda Towns. Yari expressed the concern while inspecting the ongoing projects in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the…

  • WAGE

    Minimum wage: NLC optimistic of payment before end of 2018

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Mr Peter Ozo-Esan, General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has assured Nigerians workers of the payment of the reviewed minimum wage before the end of 2018. Ozo-Esan gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. According to him, in spite of the delay caused by…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Osun @ 27: Oyintiloye hails Aregbesola’s govt, drums support for Oyetola

    — 28th August 2018

    As  residents of Osun State celebrates the 27th year of the state’s creation, a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has hailed the government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for its outstanding performance. Hon. Oyintiloye (Obokun APC) made this known in Osogbo on Monday, where he described the outgoing government of Ogbeni Aregbesola…

  • navy

    Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Rear Admiral Mathew Emuekpere, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Nigerian Navy, said the command seized over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice valued at N22.8 million in the past seven months. Emuekpere disclosed this on Tuesday in Calabar, Cross River, during the handing over of the command’s leadership to his successor, Rear…

