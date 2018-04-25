Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users

Truecaller has said it has attained over 100 million active users. In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100 million daily active users (DAUs).

With more than 20 per cent of its user base in Africa, Truecaller app service identifies more than half a billion calls monthly in the region, and 50 percent of SMS received are spam.

In Nigeria the application blocks and filters more than 13 million calls and 25 million spam SMSes per month, the company has said in a statement seen by Daily Sun.

Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder of Truecaller, said: “Close to a decade ago, we set out to solve what we thought was a simple problem – how do we figure out who these unknown numbers belong to that keeps calling us? Little did we know how big of a problem that actually was in all corners of the world.”

“It was so big, in fact, that Truecaller is pleased and excited to announce that we now have more than 100 million daily active users using our app for their daily communication. There are only a handful of mobile-only services that impact as many users each and every day and we are humbled to be able to join this exclusive group,” says Mamedi.

With the proliferation of new and advanced technologies that are ever evolving, Truecaller has also come a long way since the day the company was founded. From simple beginnings as a Caller ID and spam blocking app, to a full fledge communications platform with calling, SMS’, Flash Messages and payment services.

“We could never have predicted that Truecaller would become an indispensable resource for women’s safety in many countries; or that it would be used for e-commerce and courier services around the globe to facilitate the difficult last mile of delivery; or allow more people toexperience a data-only product in offline mode. Truecaller is more than just an app on your phone, it has aided in bridging the digital divide between the urban and growing semi urban/rural markets in India; and has even enabled more African businesses to accept online payment.

“We’re continuously working to make communications safer and efficient and the fact that we have so many users validates our mission. We’re excited to see what the next decade and 100 million users bring us. So to all millions of users who helped us get here we would like to say thank you,” Mamedi added.