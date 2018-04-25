The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
25th April 2018 - Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred
25th April 2018 - Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities
25th April 2018 - Empire publisher visits Aso Rock
25th April 2018 - With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications
25th April 2018 - These blessings are too much for us
25th April 2018 - Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
25th April 2018 - International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel
25th April 2018 - Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley
Home / Business / Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users
Truecaller

Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users

— 25th April 2018

Truecaller has said it has attained over 100 million active users. In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100 million daily active users (DAUs).

With more than 20 per cent of its user base in Africa, Truecaller app service identifies more than half a billion calls monthly in the region, and 50 percent of SMS received are spam.
In Nigeria the application blocks and filters more than 13 million calls and 25 million spam SMSes per month, the company has said in a statement seen by Daily Sun.

Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder of Truecaller, said: “Close to a decade ago, we set out to solve what we thought was a simple problem – how do we figure out who these unknown numbers belong to that keeps calling us? Little did we know how big of a problem that actually was in all corners of the world.”
“It was so big, in fact, that Truecaller is pleased and excited to announce that we now have more than 100 million daily active users using our app for their daily communication. There are only a handful of mobile-only services that impact as many users each and every day and we are humbled to be able to join this exclusive group,” says Mamedi.

With the proliferation of new and advanced technologies that are ever evolving, Truecaller has also come a long way since the day the company was founded. From simple beginnings as a Caller ID and spam blocking app, to a full fledge communications platform with calling, SMS’, Flash Messages and payment services.

“We could never have predicted that Truecaller would become an indispensable resource for women’s safety in many countries; or that it would be used for e-commerce and courier services around the globe to facilitate the difficult last mile of delivery; or allow more people toexperience a data-only product in offline mode. Truecaller is more than just an app on your phone, it has aided in bridging the digital divide between the urban and growing semi urban/rural markets in India; and has even enabled more African businesses to accept online payment.

“We’re continuously working to make communications safer and efficient and the fact that we have so many users validates our mission. We’re excited to see what the next decade and 100 million users bring us. So to all millions of users who helped us get here we would like to say thank you,” Mamedi added.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Truecaller

Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users

— 25th April 2018

Truecaller has said it has attained over 100 million active users. In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100 million daily active users (DAUs). With more than 20 per cent of its user base in Africa, Truecaller app service identifies more than half…

  • MODULAR REFINERIES

    FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

    — 25th April 2018

    I can’t reach IGP – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja. The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah,…

  • Glo

    Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Telecommunications company, Globacom, has again taken a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its proposed construction of a multi-billion-naira optic fibre submarine cable that will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global…

  • Empire publisher visits Aso Rock

    — 25th April 2018

    The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share