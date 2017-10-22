The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - How $5.5bn loan will ruin Nigeria — Economic expert, Henry Boyo
22nd October 2017 - SCRAMBLE FOR PDP’S UMBRELLA
22nd October 2017 - Lagos PDP chairman is dead
22nd October 2017 - Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha
22nd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP
22nd October 2017 - Lotus for Aisha Buhari
22nd October 2017 - Yoruba nation: (Dis) unity, national politics and the republican spirit [I]
22nd October 2017 - Ajimobi is challenging the status quo for the good of all
22nd October 2017 - Re: ACF scribe’s bombshell: North should forget 2nd term
22nd October 2017 - I fought when student union election was rigged in my UK varsity – Judith NnaNna
Home / Cover / Politics / True Federalism: Southern Govs meet in Lagos tomorrow

True Federalism: Southern Govs meet in Lagos tomorrow

— 22nd October 2017

…First meeting since 12 years

Twelve years after their last gathering, governors from the Southern part of the country will meet in Lagos tomorrow to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties among the three geo-political zones.
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, the meeting, which will be co-hosted by the governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones. Bello said the meeting is in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage, which could be harnessed and made mutually beneficial.
According to him, the Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of power and fiscal federalism, which have all gained prominence of late.
“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South-south, South-west and South-east zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.
“It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Bello said. The statement noted that the predominance of views is that if the Southern States speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.
It added that all the Governors of the 17 Southern states are expected at the summit.

 

 

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

2 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 22nd October 2017 at 7:34 am
    Reply

    If it will not be politicizing business as usual by the self-centered and selfish politicans in NIGERIA!

    We are earnestly waiting for the real outcome of the said meeting!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd October 2017 at 7:47 am
    Reply

    Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives is the only scientific answer. South feed north- it is over. The political name Nigeria is history, it is Yugoslavia of Africa- this is its last hours. Only Southern existence under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. guarantees existence securities and freedom of southern natives in this 21st century world. It is up to north to define their political state. Abolish Almajiri practice- which is the worst Human Right violation on earth, number one obstacle to education, number one obstacle to economic developments of any society. Abolish the fallen caliphate- which held north in slavery bondage. The enemy- illiterate military circle of north led by the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria with their thugs must vacate Southern Soil- dead or alive. Any southern native who supports the enemy is southern enemy- nothing on earth will save such enemy in the south. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How $5.5bn loan will ruin Nigeria — Economic expert, Henry Boyo

— 22nd October 2017

What are your thoughts on the Federal Government’s plan to borrow another $5.5 billion, which would be used to service existing debts and also sustain the tempo in the recovery of the economy that is just crawling out of recession?   I would like to think that the government knows what it is doing. But…

  • SCRAMBLE FOR PDP’S UMBRELLA

    — 22nd October 2017

    Men who want to lead Nigeria’s struggling main opposition party By Omoniyi Salaudeen Jostling for the elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December is gradually building up. Although there is no official date yet for the long awaited outing which would definitely shape the future of the party, a new…

  • Lagos PDP chairman is dead

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Remi Adefulu Caretaker Committee Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead. He was said to have slumped yesterday at Ikeja Airport Hotel, from where he was rushed to the Lagos State university Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he was confirmed dead. Sunday Sun gathered that the late PDP boss was…

  • Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha

    — 22nd October 2017

    IPOB was overpriced By Christy Anyanwu The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha in this interview with Sunday Sun, speaks about his childhood dreams, life as governor, State of the nation, his family and life at 55  Excerpts. What are the greatest challenges before you as the governor of Imo State? I don’t have…

  • Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP

    — 22nd October 2017

      From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka   One of the few surviving nationalists and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Oseloka  Obaze for victory in the November 18 Anambra State governorship election. Amaechi who spoke in his country home, Ukpor when the PDP…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share