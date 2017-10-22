True Federalism: Southern Govs meet in Lagos tomorrow
— 22nd October 2017
…First meeting since 12 years
Twelve years after their last gathering, governors from the Southern part of the country will meet in Lagos tomorrow to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties among the three geo-political zones.
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, the meeting, which will be co-hosted by the governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones. Bello said the meeting is in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage, which could be harnessed and made mutually beneficial.
According to him, the Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of power and fiscal federalism, which have all gained prominence of late.
“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South-south, South-west and South-east zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.
“It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Bello said. The statement noted that the predominance of views is that if the Southern States speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.
It added that all the Governors of the 17 Southern states are expected at the summit.
Post Views:
25
If it will not be politicizing business as usual by the self-centered and selfish politicans in NIGERIA!
We are earnestly waiting for the real outcome of the said meeting!
Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives is the only scientific answer. South feed north- it is over. The political name Nigeria is history, it is Yugoslavia of Africa- this is its last hours. Only Southern existence under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. guarantees existence securities and freedom of southern natives in this 21st century world. It is up to north to define their political state. Abolish Almajiri practice- which is the worst Human Right violation on earth, number one obstacle to education, number one obstacle to economic developments of any society. Abolish the fallen caliphate- which held north in slavery bondage. The enemy- illiterate military circle of north led by the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria with their thugs must vacate Southern Soil- dead or alive. Any southern native who supports the enemy is southern enemy- nothing on earth will save such enemy in the south. God Is With Us!!!