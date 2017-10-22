True Federalism: Southern Govs meet in Lagos tomorrow

…First meeting since 12 years

Twelve years after their last gathering, governors from the Southern part of the country will meet in Lagos tomorrow to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties among the three geo-political zones.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, the meeting, which will be co-hosted by the governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones. Bello said the meeting is in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage, which could be harnessed and made mutually beneficial.

According to him, the Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of power and fiscal federalism, which have all gained prominence of late.

“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South-south, South-west and South-east zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.

“It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Bello said. The statement noted that the predominance of views is that if the Southern States speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.

It added that all the Governors of the 17 Southern states are expected at the summit.