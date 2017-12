From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Three persons were crushed to death after a truck failed breaks crashing into the busy Central Roundabout, in Gombe, on Friday.

Eyewitness account has it that the driver of the truck conveying cement lost control and veered into the busy pavement, crushing one motorcyclist, his passenger and a sugarcane seller.

Confirming the incidence, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Obed Mary Mallum however said only one person died from the accident.

DSP Mallum said 14 others were injured with four other vehicles damaged.

She said the driver of the truck has been arrested and is presently being detained.