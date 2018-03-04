The Sun News
Truck driver crushes his in-law

Truck driver crushes his in-law

— 4th March 2018

A truck driver who crushed his in-law cum assistant has been inconsolable since the accident happened along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the vehicle conveying one 40-feet container got stuck in traffic gridlock at Coconut bus stop, near Tin-Can Island Port, when the assistant came down from the vehicle.

An eyewitness, John Ukachukwu, said told Sunday Sun that the unfortunate incident happened when the assistant tried to cross over to the side of the truck by passing under it. It was also at that moment that driver tried to move it not knowing that his in-law was passing under it. The man got trapped and crushed by the truck

Ukachukwu said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Trinity Police Station, CSP Yomi Oni, was patrolling the area with a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The DPO immediately arrest the driver, who wept uncontrollably, saying, “What will I tell my wife at home? How can I tell my wife that I crushed his beloved brother with the truck in which he was the assistant? I’m finished.”

The eyewitness said the driver was begging that the police should let him go and bury his in-law but he was told that he had no right to even kill his son with a vehicle how much more an in-law.

A traffic officer attached to Trinity Police Station told Sunday Sun that the station records an average of six fatal accidents every week. He said that on Tuesday, two tankers brushed each other and one of them burst and a liquid substance suspected to be petroleum products gushed out at Berger bus stop.

He said the DPO, had to cordon off the area to avoid fire incident as a spark from the exhaust of any vehicle running through the spilled product could ignite it and set off an inferno.

Sunday Sun learnt that the DPO alerted the fire service, which rushed a team to the scene to spray fire-preventing chemicals on the ground.

The officer lamented that the bad road had always made trucks and other heavy-duty trucks to fall in the area, resulting the death of pedestrians and other motorists. 

