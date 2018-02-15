Truck crushes three persons to death in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead when a Man Diesel trailer rammed into commercial vehicles at Mararaba-Jama’a roundabout, at Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the trailer, which was coming from Abuja, on Wednesday night, lost control at the roundabout and smashed seven vehicles and one motorcycle beyond repairs.

It was gathered that the trailer broke into a provision store with a woman and her son who were passengers of a Vectra vehicle but luckily, the woman and her son survived and sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the deceased persons were standing beside the road and waiting for vehicle that would convey them to their destinations before they were crushed to death.

Their corpses were conveyed to the morgue of Ola Hospital Zawang, in Jos South Local Government Area of the state while the injured are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Public Relation Officer of the Plateau State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Bala, confirmed the incident and said three lives were lost, involving a male, a female and a child while one person was injured.

But Police Public Relation Officer of Plateau State Police Command, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna, said four persons died at the spot of the accident.

“There occurred a fatal motor vehicle accident at Mararaba Jama’a involving one Man Diesel Trailer on ward Kuru to Mararaba Jama’a. The driver was one Abdulaziz Abdulraman 52 -years-old of Tildin Fulani, Bauchi Road as a result of break failure and ran into five other vehicles.

“Four persons have so far been confirmed dead and corpses deposited at Ola Hospital Mortuary Zawan. Investigation is in progress and further development will be made available to the public.”

Terna also confirmed that one AST Daniel Mali (rtd) was machete to death, on Wednesday night, by unknown persons at his resident in Dorowa, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He said a team of policemen, led by SGT Yawale Ezekiel, was mobilised to the scene and photographs were taken and the corpse removed and deposited at Ola Hospital Mortuary Zawan.

Terna added that effort was being made to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.