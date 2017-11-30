Truck crushes pregnant woman, 6 others in Ogun

Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were crushed to death in an accident involving a white Volvo truck and a red Nissan Blue Bird car at mechanic village, along OGTV/Ajebo Road in Abeokuta.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun, Mr. Clement Oladele, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, said the incident happened on Tuesday night.

Oladele said the truck, with registration number, KJA 731 XP, had break failure and lost control, which led to a head-on collision with the car with registration number, ED 638 EKY.

“The truck was coming from OGTV road heading to Abeokuta, while the car was going to Mile 6. The truck had break failure, lost control and crossed to the opposite lane and hit the car coming from the opposite direction.

“The accident involved nine people – seven men, one woman and one child, but five men, one woman and one child died in the accident. The only dead female victim was pregnant,” he said.

The sector commander said corpses of the victims were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) mortuary in Abeokuta while the injured were admitted at the same hospital. He, however, said the driver of the truck, who caused the accident, fled the scene immediately.