The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer
1st March 2018 - Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn
1st March 2018 - Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies
1st March 2018 - NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal
1st March 2018 - Has the system cowed Jibrin?
1st March 2018 - Fighting corruption in Africa
1st March 2018 - Governing Nigeria like a public company
1st March 2018 - Needless demolition of houses in Aba
1st March 2018 - The World Bank $611m grant for out-of-school children
1st March 2018 - Discovering the desert and herdsmen
Home / Business / Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

— 1st March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report

The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001.
IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this at an event in Tokyo that United States would overtake Russia as the biggest crude oil producer “definitely next year”, if not this year.
This development may not augur well for Nigeria as US remained its second biggest customer coming after India.
According to the 2017 third quarter report for oil exports, in terms of export destinations, India (19 per cent) remains Nigeria’s most important crude oil buyer, with US  following with (15 per cent). The US, in the period under review, increased its crude imports from Nigeria by 66 per cent.
“US shale growth is very strong, the pace is very strong. The United States will become the No. 1 oil producer some time very soon,”  Birol said.
US crude oil output rose above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year for the first time since the 1970s, overtaking top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.
The US Energy Information Administration said early this month that US output would exceed 11 million bpd by late 2018. That would take it past top producer, Russia, which pumps just below that mark.
Birol said he did not see US oil production peaking before 2020, and that he did not expect a decline in the next four to five years.
The soaring US production is upending global oil markets, coming at a time when other major producers – including Russia and members of the Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – have been withholding output to prop up prices.
US oil is also increasingly being exported, including to the world’s biggest and fastest growing markets in Asia, eating away at OPEC and Russian market share.
Meanwhile, US net imports of crude oil fell last week by 1.6 million bpd to 4.98 million bpd, the lowest level since the EIA started recording the data in 2001, reflecting further erosion in a market OPEC has been relying on for decades.

Birol said production growth was not just strong in the United States.
“Canada, especially the oil sands, and Brazilian offshore projects. These are the two major (non-U.S.) drivers,” he said.
On the demand side, Birol said the IEA expected growth of around 1.4 million bpd in 2018.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

— 1st March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

  • NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal

    — 1st March 2018

    •Reps summon Adeosun, CBN governor, others The House of Representatives yesterday queried the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, over the  withdrawal of N10 billion from the agency’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Chika Okafor, raised the…

  • How I’ll tackle insecurity, unemployment if elected Nigeria’s president -Moghalu

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has formally announced that he will run for the presidency in 2019. Moghalu spoke exclusively to Daily Sun after his declaration, arguing that time has come for technocrats, intellectuals and experienced people to take power from Nigeria’s career politicians. You just declared to run for the presidency in 2019….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share