The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race
23rd April 2018 - 20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests
23rd April 2018 - G7 ministers meet on Russia, Iran, North Korea threats
23rd April 2018 - Challenge of building post-Castro Cuba
23rd April 2018 - For Nigeria’s collapsed economic hub, hope glimmers
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors
23rd April 2018 - FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets
23rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze
23rd April 2018 - How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth
23rd April 2018 - No air crash investigation’ll last 12 months under my watch –Olateru, AIB boss
Home / Politics / Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race

Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race

— 23rd April 2018

•I can’t be disqualified, minister replies

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A group, under the aegis of Concerned  All Progressives Congress (APC) members, has called on the party top hierarchy to disqualify former governor  and minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, over alleged indictment by the state government and refusal to resign as a minister.

The group threatened that the party would implode if the allegation that the minister has bought the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun –led National Working Committee over to spare him despite not resigning and being indicted for alleged financial misappropriation by the state’s  judicial panel, was proven to be true.

The group also warned the governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu against alleged meddling in the internal affairs of APC in Ekiti, saying the party was ready to resist all his alleged plot to impose Fayemi through subterfuge at the primary.
Fayemi and 29 others have already picked nomination forms to contest the May 5 gubernatorial primary of the APC in Ekiti State.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the group’s Coordinator, Dr. Ife Olu-Olubusuyi, said: “we are concerned and we advised that the APC headquarters must adhere strictly to its own rules and disqualifies whoever has not met the minimum conditions for governorship as indicated by the constitution and guidelines.

“It is by doing this that we can have a credible candidate and proceeds to win the general election. Prior to his formal declaration on April 14, the minister had been boasting and spreading news that presidency and NWC had picked him and will impose him as the candidate of the APC.
“Even after our National Chairman, Chief Oyegun visited Ekiti and denied any such plan of imposition and promised a free, fair and credible primary, the minister and his men continued to inform and spread news of his impending imposition by the presidency and powers that be, spearheaded by Ondo State governor. We are also aware of the guidelines of the APC for qualification as an aspirant for governorship and there was a specific question as to whether someone has been indicted at home or abroad by a judicial panel or awaiting any criminal court charges. We are also conscious of the specification regarding 30 days minimum condition for resignation from office before any election, which Fayemi has not met,” the group added.

Meanwhile, Fayemi had while declaring in Ado Ekiti recently said his detractors were only chasing shadows by relying on a “frivolous” indictment by the Justice Silas Oyewole judicial panel set up by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Insisting that he was not rattled by the indictment and recommendation that he should not hold political positions for 10 years, Fayemi described the panel’s white paper as not worth more than a “tissue paper”.

He said the Supreme court had adjudicated over several matters  of similar nature and held that only the court of law can bar anyone from contesting election, saying “they said Governor Fayose has indicted me in his white paper. This is just a mere tissue paper. But I have a red card for him in July 14 election”, he stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trouble for Fayemi, as APC group asks party to disqualify him from  race

— 23rd April 2018

•I can’t be disqualified, minister replies Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A group, under the aegis of Concerned  All Progressives Congress (APC) members, has called on the party top hierarchy to disqualify former governor  and minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, over alleged indictment by the state government and refusal to resign as a…

  • Adeosun

    Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors

    — 23rd April 2018

    …Reply Emir we’re not scheduled for meeting •As PDP blames Buhari for Ministers’ absence Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have exonerated themselves from blame for being absent at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018. Adeosun said as the…

  • Abacha

    FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets

    — 23rd April 2018

    …As Emefiele calls for protection of nation’s reserves against external shocks Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that the $322,515,931.83 Abacha loot recovered from the Swiss government, and already domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be channeled towards the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) of the…

  • Buhari

    2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze

    — 23rd April 2018

    …Says 2019 elections won’t affect implementation  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Director General of Nigeria’s Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has disclosed that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have complied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to submit details of their 2018 budget estimate to the appropriate committees of the National Assembly. The president had last…

  • Onu

    How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth

    — 23rd April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As Nigeria loses over N2.5 billion yearly to gas flaring alone in an age where South African firm, AgriProtein, ramps up multimillion Dollar investments through maggot farming, a technique of converting food waste into protein, the sky may be the limit for the country if it harnesses its 65-million- tonne-annual waste into a…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share