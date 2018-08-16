Super Eagles’ and Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong has joined Italian side, Udinese, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Dutch-Nigerian turns 25 next month and plays as a centre-back.

He moved to Bursaspor a year ago for €1m, having previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, Groningen, Dordrecht, KAA Gent and Haugesund.

Born in the Netherlands of Nigerian descent, Troost-Ekong played for Holland at Under-19 and Under-21 level, but eventually chose to represent Nigeria.

The defender has 24 senior caps for his country and one goal.