BREAKING: Troops rescue 33 Boko Haram family members
— 12th April 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
The Nigerian military says its troops rescued 33 Boko Haram family members, including wives and children, during an operation in northeast Borno State.
The operation conducted on Wednesday by military troops of counterinsurgency Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Jaje was done in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes, Army Spokesman Brig Gen. Texas Chukwu said in a statement Thursday morning.
“Troops rescued 33 family members of Boko Haram terrorists comprising 15 women, 6 boys and 12 girls. However, their houses and property were also destroyed,” he said.
He said troops of 28 Brigade on another “clearance patrol”, also with hunters and vigilantes, to Jaje “neutralised” three Boko Haram fighters during a gun battle.
“Three members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the exchange of fire,” he said.
He advised people to be more vigilant and report any suspected movements to security operatives.
