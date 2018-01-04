Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have rescued yet another kidnapped Chibok girl.

The rescued girl, identified as Salomi Pugo, said to be on serial number 86 on the poster of the lists of kidnapped Chibok girls from their hostel by the Boko Baram terrorist group in 2014, was rescued at Pulka, village in Borno State.

The Army, in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the girls was rescued by troops at Pulka.

Col. Nwachuku, in the statement said ” Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Pulka today (Thursday) rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

“So far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pugo is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams of about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.”