The Sun News
Latest
4th January 2018 - Bayelsa APC faults Gov. Dickson on alleged involvement in insecurity
4th January 2018 - Chelsea Clinton denies worshiping Satan
4th January 2018 - Gombe council bankrolls education of 37 girls, gives scorecards
4th January 2018 - Restructuring: Voice of Nigerians’ll prevail – Rep.
4th January 2018 - Police arrest officer for killing 7 farmers in Adamawa
4th January 2018 - Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno
4th January 2018 - Insurgency: Buratai calls for prayers for soldiers
4th January 2018 - I may end up a cleric – Fayose
4th January 2018 - U.K.: Plan to banish beggars for royal wedding slammed
4th January 2018 - Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance gets documentary treatment
Home / National / Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

— 4th January 2018

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have rescued yet another kidnapped Chibok girl.

The rescued girl, identified as Salomi Pugo, said to be on serial number 86 on the poster of the lists of kidnapped  Chibok girls from their hostel by the Boko Baram terrorist group in 2014, was rescued at Pulka, village in Borno State.

The Army, in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the girls was rescued by troops at Pulka.

Col. Nwachuku, in the statement said  ” Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Pulka today (Thursday) rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

“So far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pugo is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams of about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa APC faults Gov. Dickson on alleged involvement in insecurity

— 4th January 2018

…Blasts PDP on alleged defection of APC members From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied involvement in a breach of security in Bayelsa State. The party said it would neither encourage nor sponsor violence in any part of the state to destabilise the state. Chairman of the party in Bayelsa State,…

  • Gombe council bankrolls education of 37 girls, gives scorecards

    — 4th January 2018

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Authorities of Funakaye Local Government Area in Gombe State said they have taken over the sponsorship of 37 girls’ education in the state. This includes their education through their secondary education from junior to senior secondary school. Chairman of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, disclosed this in Bajoga, headquarters of the…

  • Restructuring: Voice of Nigerians’ll prevail – Rep.

    — 4th January 2018

    From BillyGraham Abel, Yola Chairman, House of Representatives committee on information, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, says the National Assembly is committed to ensuring that the voice of Nigerians prevail in the current calls for restructuring. He said that the constitution of the committee on true federalism by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the committee on…

  • Police arrest officer for killing 7 farmers in Adamawa

    — 4th January 2018

    The Adamawa state command of Nigeria Police Force,  on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a policeman who was alleged to have shot to death seven farmers in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest followed a petition by a Civil Society Organization, Progressive Mind for Development Initiate. The petition signed…

  • Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

    — 4th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have rescued yet another kidnapped Chibok girl. The rescued girl, identified as Salomi Pugo, said to be on serial number 86 on the poster of the lists of kidnapped  Chibok girls from their hostel by the Boko…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share