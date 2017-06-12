The Sun News
Troops rescue 9 minors in Borno

— 12th June 2017

Nigerian troops have rescued nine minors at Jarawa village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State after they neutralised a large number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Monday, noted that one notorious terrorist, Abu Nazir, the Amir (Leader) of the Boko Haram in Jarawa, was killed during the clearance operation in the area.

Usman stated that the nine minors rescued were undergoing training at the terrorists’ training camp in the village.

He added that “the minors have been evacuated and are being given preliminary humanitarian assistance in preparation to handing them over to Kala Balge Internally Displaced Persons Camp Management Committee.”

The army spokesman stated that the troops also recovered many weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, one double barrel gun, one primed heavy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and one motorcycle.

He noted that the successful operation followed credible information that some terrorists had converged on Jarawa village. (NAN)

 

