Troops kill 2 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

— 30th October 2017

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops killed two fleeing Boko Haram insurgents at Aisaram Village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno.

Col. Timorthy Antigha, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday.

Antigha said the feat was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade remnants of the insurgents in the North-East.

He said the troops in furtherance of the clearance operation smoked out Boko Haram insurgents in their hideout at Gambo Yakku forest.

The spokesperson said two fleeing insurgents riding horses were killed by soldiers in a gun duel at Aisaram village.

“Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the ongoing clearance operation in one of their hideouts in Gambo Yukku forest have been killed by troops of 5 Brigade Garrison, Gubio, Borno State.

“Troops were on routine patrol at Aisaram village of Gubio Local Government Area, as part of the clearance operations.

“At about 6: 20 a.m, two Boko Haram terrorists riding horses attempted to outflank patrol team, but were spotted by vigilant troops and shot during the fire fight,” he said.

Antigha disclosed that the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, a magazine with a single round of 7.62 millimeters ammunition and two machetes.

Other items recovered were two mobile phones, two horses and N7, 000, noting that there were no casualties in the attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that troops serving under the Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed scores of insurgents and arrested one other during the attack.

NAN also reports that the troops destroyed their grains market and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) workshop in various clearance operations in the past few days in Borno and Yobe.

Also, the security forces had on Sunday foiled attempt by two female suicide bombers to sneak into Maiduguri metropolis.

(Source: NAN)

 

Tokunbo David

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th October 2017 at 6:51 pm
    There is nothing call troops. They are thugs of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria committing atrocities against natives of north east who are fighting for their liberation from the slavery bondage of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria.

