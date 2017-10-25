The Sun News
Troops kill 11 Boko Haram insurgents, destroy IED factory in Borno
25th October 2017 - PDP NEC approves Dec. 9 for national convention
25th October 2017 - Human rights abuses: Presidential Panel invites Falana, Boko Haram lawyers
25th October 2017 - Kano court orders police to pay N10m compensation to family of dead detainee
25th October 2017 - 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap
25th October 2017 - Oando restrains SEC from biased action with court order
25th October 2017 - 4 firms stake N120.5m for Nigerian Mining Corporation subsidiaries
25th October 2017 - $1.2bn Etisalat loan: 4,000 jobs may be lost – Senate
25th October 2017 - Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops had killed 11 Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed a bomb making factory at Ngala Local Government Area of Bono.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Rations said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Kukasheka said that the troops, in joint operations with the Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), on Tuesday attacked insurgents’ hideouts at Mogole, Ngaiwa, Tongule, and Warsele villages of Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that the troops destroyed the insurgents’ logistics base and a workshop at Ngaiwa village and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory at Tongul.

The director further said 85 persons were rescued from the insurgents in the villages.

Kukasheka said that the troops also recovered a gun truck; four suicide bomb vests, various IED making materials, three Dane guns.

Others, he said were: one Barretta pistol, 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 motorcycles, 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow.

“Tuesday Oct. 24 will go down as one of the best in the outing of troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in their daily clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, especially in northern parts of Borno.

“The unit in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by Civilian JTF, based on credible information carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists hide outs at Mogola,” he said.

Other areas where the soldiers carried out operations he said were Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

“The operation which was supported by the Nigerian Air Force was very successful in achieving its objectives”. (NAN)

  • PDP NEC approves Dec. 9 for national convention

    — 25th October 2017

    The People Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee has approved Dec. 9 for the party’s national elective convention. The PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the end of the party’s 76th NEC meeting in Abuja. He said that the proposed budget for the convention that would hold…

  • Human rights abuses: Presidential Panel invites Falana, Boko Haram lawyers

    — 25th October 2017

    The Presidential Panel investigating alleged human rights abuses by the Armed Forces has called on Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and all lawyers representing suspected Boko Haram members detained in the South West to come forward to present their case before the panel. Chairman of the eight-man panel, Justice Biobel Goodwill, of the Court of Appeal,…

  • Kano court orders police to pay N10m compensation to family of dead detainee

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano A High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the authorities of the Nigerian Police to pay the sum of N10 million as compensation to the relatives of a suspect, the Late Nura Umar, who passed on in their detention. Delivering his judgment in the case, on Tuesday, the Presiding Judge, Justice…

  • 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap

    — 25th October 2017

    …. Two policemen also killed, expatriate kidnapped From: Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Tragedy struck in Kogi State Monday night as no fewer than 11 people were confirmed dead and over 23 wounded in an accident along Auchi-Okene road in Okehi local government area of the state. According to an eyewitness account, the accident involved two vehicles,…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

