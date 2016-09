•2 suspects killed

Troops of 34 Field Artillery Brigade involved in field training exercise of Operation CROCODILE SMILE raided two major kidnappers’ camps belonging to “De-Well” and “De-Gbam” cultists groups in Umoubi and Umudike forests, both in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State recently. A statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sani Usman, said during the raids, one Chigozie (aka “Chi boy”), a notorious kingpin of one of the cult groups, lost his life, while another member was later discovered dead in the forest Quite a number of the gang members were believed to have escaped with gun shot wounds.”

“The troops recovered quite a number of military uniforms and mobile telephones and other household items before destroying the camps to prevent the cultists regrouping in the area. They have continued to comb the general area for other members of the kidnapping syndicate,” he said.