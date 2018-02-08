The Sun News
Troops building major highway in Sambisa Forest

Troops building major highway in Sambisa Forest

— 8th February 2018

NAN

Nigerian troops have started building a major highway to open up Sambisa Forest, the fortress of the Boko Haram insurgents, following the defeat  of the terrorists.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, said in Maduguri on Thursday that the road project was to make troops to establish total dominance of the expansive forest that has been home to the insurgents for years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the military authorities have been making repeated claims that the nine-year insurgency has been finally crushed.

However, Boko Haram has repeatedly been packing bloody punches in communities in the northeast, the hotbed of the insurgency.

Boko Haram, which has been fighting to enforce a strict Islamic code in Nigeria, has killed thousands, destroying the economy of the northeast and displacing millions of people.

Nicholas, who spoke through the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, said that the road would also link adjourning communities and deny the insurgents safe heaven.

Inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of Gwoza-Yamteke-Bita Road in Borno, Nicholas said that officers and men of the Military Engineer Corps had started rebuilding roads and bridges, destroyed by the insurgents.

He said that the project was also aimed at encouraging the growth of social and economic activities as well as improving the wellbeing of rural dwellers.

“Successful completion of the road will facilitate troops’ domination of the insurgents tactical ground: ‘Camp Zero’ and its environs. It will also encourage the return of life to the communities.”

The commander solicited the support of Nigerians, especially those residing in the northeast, to fast-track the defeat of the terrorists.

NAN recalls that the military had in January commenced rehabilitation of some highways, including the Gwoza-Yamtake-Bita-Tokumbere-Sambisa and Gwoza-Yamtake-Bita roads.

The rebuilding of the highways is part of plans by the Federal Government to make the dreaded Sambisa Forest habitable and conducive for military training.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th February 2018 at 8:17 pm
    Reply

    If the brainwashed illiterate fools nickname military etc- terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists, are now construction company, the way they are fulani criminal terrorists cattle rearing company, they should be constructing cattle rearing settlements in the desert of Niger Republic, Chad Republic etc. under negotiations the countries. Nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

