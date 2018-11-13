NAN

The Nigeria Army on Tuesday said its troops had arrested a teenage female suicide bomber while attempting to infiltrate into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The army said in a twitter post that the girl, simply identified as Shaidatu Adamu, confessed that she was on a suicide mission in Maiduguri.

It said that: “Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Maiduguri have arrested a female suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate into Maiduguri, to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualty on innocent Nigerians.

READ ALSO: FG committed to ending Boko Haram insurgency – Buhari

“Upon interrogation, she said her name is Shaidatu Adamu, 19-years old from Gwoza in Borno State.

“She was sent on a lone mission. She confessed that she has been in Sambisa Forest for the about 3 years”.

The army disclosed that troops of 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were deployed to diffuse the explosives.

It added that the girl has been transferred to the 7 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri, for further investigations.