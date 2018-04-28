The Sun News
28th April 2018 - Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect linked to recent attacks in Benue, recover weapons
Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect linked to recent attacks in Benue, recover weapons

28th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A combined troops of the Nigerian Army, the police and Department of State Security (DSS), have arrested a key Boko Haram suspect, known as Aminu Yaminu, nicknamed Tashaku, who is believed to be behind most of the recent attacks in Benue State. 

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, Tashaku’s arrested followed an intelligence report gathered that he had concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State. 

Ayeni also disclosed that the Nigerian Army has captured armed herdsmen after a firefight in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

He said troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade achieved that feat after a fighting patrol to a suspected militia herdsmen camp located close to Tormatar village in Guma.

“The armed herdsmen were converging for another possible attack on innocent citizens in the local government area.

“On getting to the militia camp, the herdsmen fired at our troops but the troops captured three of the militia herdsmen out of which one was wounded in action.

Ayeni said two AK47 riffles and six rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were recovered from the militia herdsmen.

He gave the names of the militia herdsmen as, Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Limits and Yusufa Alhaja, adding that on Wednesday, one AK47 riffles and five rounds if 7.62mm special ammunition were also found in the bush by troops of the Brigade, who were patrolling the general area of Naka village in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th April 2018 at 6:26 am
    The vanaqquished brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc. are really making good mockery of themselves- it is fun. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. attacked and killed this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc., they want to attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as so-called Boko Haram, maybe next they will attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as priests etc. It is fun to see the end of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory, the end of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory, the end of the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is God given Victory, it is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

