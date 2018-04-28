Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect linked to recent attacks in Benue, recover weapons

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A combined troops of the Nigerian Army, the police and Department of State Security (DSS), have arrested a key Boko Haram suspect, known as Aminu Yaminu, nicknamed Tashaku, who is believed to be behind most of the recent attacks in Benue State.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, Tashaku’s arrested followed an intelligence report gathered that he had concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State.

Ayeni also disclosed that the Nigerian Army has captured armed herdsmen after a firefight in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

He said troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade achieved that feat after a fighting patrol to a suspected militia herdsmen camp located close to Tormatar village in Guma.

“The armed herdsmen were converging for another possible attack on innocent citizens in the local government area.

“On getting to the militia camp, the herdsmen fired at our troops but the troops captured three of the militia herdsmen out of which one was wounded in action.

Ayeni said two AK47 riffles and six rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were recovered from the militia herdsmen.

He gave the names of the militia herdsmen as, Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Limits and Yusufa Alhaja, adding that on Wednesday, one AK47 riffles and five rounds if 7.62mm special ammunition were also found in the bush by troops of the Brigade, who were patrolling the general area of Naka village in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state