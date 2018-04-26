Troops arrest 5 suspected militia in Nasarawa, recover arms

NAN

Troops of the 177 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army arrested five suspected militias at Ugyi town in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state and recovered some arms from them during a raid.

A statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman listed items from them as one Daihatsu SUV jeep, seven motorcycles, six dane guns and one locally made revolver pistol.

The others are four 9mm rounds of ammunition and a cartridge, twenty six daggers with names and phone numbers written on each, one sword and forty pieces of customised regalia.

Also recovered from the suspects are N1, 205, as well as assorted charms.

Chukwu said preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding they would be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.