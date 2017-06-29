Troops arrest 20-yr-old terrorist, recover arms, IEDs

From: Molly Kilete. Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have arrested a 20-year-old terrorist, who is said to be making useful statement to the authorities.

The soldiers, who were on patrol in the area, were also said to have recovered various arms and ammunition and Improvised Explosive Device(IED), from the terrorists.

The suspected terrorist, Isah Garba, was arrested by soldiers from 27, Task Force Brigade, while on patrol at Buni Gari, was said to have been under the influence of heavy dosage of drugs during his arrest. He was, however, said to have stabilised and making useful statement to the military authorities in Maiduguri.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known, also said that an IED, planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Wajiro-Mallam Kuramti cattle route, was successfully detonated by soldiers from 29 Task Force Brigade while on patrol in the area.

Usman, in a statement further stated that soldiers from 151 Battalion of 21 Brigade, killed a number of terrorists who ambushed the soldiers while on patrol at Mayanti Village, and recovered several arms and ammunitions from them.

Some of the weapons receivers include a 60mm Commando Mortar Bomb, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 51 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition.

In a related development, the remains of two soldiers who died while fighting the counter insurgency war along Damboa-Biu road in Borno State, have been buried in their home town, at Gombe state.

The deceased, Corporal Auwal Halliru and Private Halilu Aliyu, from 254 Task Force Battalion were buried at the Gombe military ceremony.