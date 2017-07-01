The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno
1st July 2017 - BREAKING NEWS: Abuja Federal Secretariat on fire
1st July 2017 - 37 days in captivity: Why we’re yet to release Lagos pupils –Militants
1st July 2017 - Money politics eroding values, service to people –Akande
1st July 2017 - Paris Club refund: NULGE holds pro-Ugwuanyi rally
1st July 2017 - Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka
1st July 2017 - Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje
1st July 2017 - 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack
1st July 2017 - We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC
1st July 2017 - Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears
Home / Cover / Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno

Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno

— 1st July 2017

 

On Wednesday, June, troops of 151 Battalion on routine fighting patrol within Lt Col Abu Ali Range discovered freshly dug hole prepared for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered a Cylinder main charge, one pressure plate and three batteries suspected to have been abandoned by the terrorists. The prepared improvised explosive devices (IED) was safely detonated by the team.

This was announced hy the Director of Army Information, Brigadier General Sani Usman. In a related development troops of 82 Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe-Pulka also discovered 3 IED buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the road. The unit’s EOD team safely detonated the IEDs in-situ. Based on information, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army ambushed Boko Haram terrorists along Gamboru-Mussini-Logomani that came to loot and burn a broken down truck loaded with assorted goods at Mussini village. The troops neutralize 5 terrorists and further exploitation recovered 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number 565203290, 1 AK-47 magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 27 Bicycles, 10 Machetes and 1 Dagger. Meanwhile, as part of their contribution to the host community and also activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army are right now at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp, Chibok rendering free medical service to the community. So far, they have attended to over 300 persons since morning and still counting.
 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno

— 1st July 2017

  On Wednesday, June, troops of 151 Battalion on routine fighting patrol within Lt Col Abu Ali Range discovered freshly dug hole prepared for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists. The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered a Cylinder main charge, one pressure…

Share

  • BREAKING NEWS: Abuja Federal Secretariat on fire

    — 1st July 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja     The Federal Secretariat, Abuja has been gutted by fire Saturday morning. This comes barely six days a section of the House on The Rock Church Abuja was burnt in a midday fire. Eyewitnesses said the building housing the Federal Ministry of Health was the one caught in the…

    Share

  • 37 days in captivity: Why we’re yet to release Lagos pupils –Militants

    — 1st July 2017

    By ADE ALADE Militants who abducted six students from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, 37 days ago, have given reasons they are yet to release the students despite collecting N30million ransom in two instalments from some parents. The gunmen who stormed the school in the early hours of Thursday, May 25 were alleged…

    Share

  • Money politics eroding values, service to people –Akande

    — 1st July 2017

    From Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo      Erstwhile governor of Osun State Chief Bisi Akande, warned yesterday that money politics would wreck the nation’s political system and careers of some politicians, unless it is urgently curtailed. The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart lamented that money-politics had eroded the core values of politics, which was to serve…

    Share

  • Paris Club refund: NULGE holds pro-Ugwuanyi rally

    — 1st July 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State Chapter, yesterday staged a solidarity rally to commend Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his judicious utilisation of the Paris Club refund. The union said that Ugwuanyi utilised the fund well by paying the salaries of council workers and pensions of retirees in…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share