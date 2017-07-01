Troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno

On Wednesday, June, troops of 151 Battalion on routine fighting patrol within Lt Col Abu Ali Range discovered freshly dug hole prepared for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered a Cylinder main charge, one pressure plate and three batteries suspected to have been abandoned by the terrorists. The prepared improvised explosive devices (IED) was safely detonated by the team.

This was announced hy the Director of Army Information, Brigadier General Sani Usman. In a related development troops of 82 Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe-Pulka also discovered 3 IED buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the road. The unit’s EOD team safely detonated the IEDs in-situ. Based on information, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army ambushed Boko Haram terrorists along Gamboru-Mussini-Logomani that came to loot and burn a broken down truck loaded with assorted goods at Mussini village. The troops neutralize 5 terrorists and further exploitation recovered 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number 565203290, 1 AK-47 magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 27 Bicycles, 10 Machetes and 1 Dagger. Meanwhile, as part of their contribution to the host community and also activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army are right now at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp, Chibok rendering free medical service to the community. So far, they have attended to over 300 persons since morning and still counting.

