The triumph of Saraki

Femi Salako

The Supreme Court on July 6 discharged the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki of the remaining three count charges of false assets declaration and money laundering.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had earlier acquitted Saraki of all the eighteen charges that were brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for lacking in merit. However, the Federal Government felt displeased with the judgement and appealed it at the Court of Appeal where prima facie case was said to have been established against Bukola Saraki in three out of the eighteen count charges initially brought against him.

Meanwhile, Dr. Saraki had made it known at the beginning of his trial in 2015 that he was only being persecuted for emerging as the Senate President against the interest of certain highly connected individuals. “As I said in my first appearance at the CCT, this is a politically motivated case. The case was trumped up in the first instance because of my emergence as the President of the Senate against the wishes of certain forces”, said Saraki.

The trial which precisely began on September 22, 2015 at the Code of Conduct Tribunal and lasted for 1018 days was no doubt extremely convoluted for the Senate President. Nonetheless, justice had prevailed at the end with the vindication of Saraki. Earlier, the Court of Appeal had partly agreed with the CCT in its January 14, 2018 ruling that Saraki had a case to answer in counts 4, 5, and 6, which had to do with his purchase of properties in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

But, the Apex Court in its wisdom demonstrated that the judiciary is indeed the last vestige of hope for the oppressed citizenry. The lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Centus Nweze was fair, instructive and clearly served the best interest of justice. He ruled in clear conscience that there was no basis for the Court of Appeal to have asked Saraki to defend himself on charges 4,5 and 6 because the entire evidence of the prosecution were a product of hearsay.