Tricycle owners oust excos for insulting Edo deputy gov

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Edo State chapter, on Wednesday, ousted its executives for disrespecting the office of the deputy governor of the state.

The association’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okungbowa Osasere, said the embattled Chairman, Mr. John Obozokai, was invited by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, to shed more light on issues involving the revenue generated by the body but he failed to honour the invitation.

He alleged that his refusal to honour the invitation angered the deputy governor who ordered the proscription of the association.

Okungbowa said having learnt of the decision of the deputy governor to proscribe the association because of Obozokai’s insubordination, they decided to beg the deputy governor for Obozokai’s action.