The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau
26th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - Developing story: Biafran hero Achuzia dead at 93
26th February 2018 - Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari
26th February 2018 - Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state
26th February 2018 - We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe
26th February 2018 - N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front
26th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
Home / National / Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau

Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau

— 26th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Association of Tricycles Riders, Plateau State, on Monday, clashed with men of the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) during a violent protest against alleged constant harassment and mandatory payment of N24, 000 by each tricycle after registration.

The tricycles operators, who came out in their numbers, besieged the Plateau State House of Assembly as early as 7:30 a.m. to solicit the intervention of the legislators in resolving the feud between them and the VIO.

The Daily Sun gathered that the group pursued the VIO who were out to carry out their official functions and vandalised some furniture in their offices across the state capital.

Leader of the tricycles operators in the state, Musa Adamu, said hteir members came out to protest the obnoxious law made by the State Government that empowered the VIO to constantly harass them on the streets after proper registration of their tricycles.

“We are protesting the exorbitant tax being charged on us which is very high considering the harsh economic realities in the nation and also the constant harassment on us in the State by men of the Vehicle Inspection Office of Plateau State Ministry of Works and Transport”.

“We disagree with the training fee of N5800 for each tricycle operator after proper registration from the state Government. We are also made to understand that we are going to pay another N24, 000 each for a levy that we don’t know.

“This is wickedness, we are only trying to survive but Government is making life difficult for us. They have also insisted that every tricycle operator must have a driver license, we are not saying no to that but they must give us sufficient time.”

The group vowed not to resume full operation in the state until the state government reverses some of the harsh decisions that it has taken against the tricycles operations.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Government has suspended the ongoing training programme for the tricycle riders in the state following the mass protests.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works and Transportation Engr. Gabriel Mafulul, who addressed the protesters at the State Secretariat, appealed to all the tricycle riders in the state to remain calm.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport wish to announce that the ongoing Training Program for tricycle riders in the state in respect of the amount for training and the procedure for licensing is hereby suspended pending further consultations”.

Mafulul disclose that the state Government was only trying to keep a comprehensive data for all commercial vehicles operating in the state for proper coordination of their activities.

Meanwhile the Special Adviser to Governor Simon Lalong on Media and Publicity, Dan Manjang, said the state government has only introduced registration for all tricycles as well as drivers license in compliance with growing security and developmental needs of the state.

He said the government was considering meeting with the tricycle riders union officials to find a “common ground” into the conflict.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau

— 26th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Association of Tricycles Riders, Plateau State, on Monday, clashed with men of the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) during a violent protest against alleged constant harassment and mandatory payment of N24, 000 by each tricycle after registration. The tricycles operators, who came out in their numbers, besieged the Plateau State House of Assembly…

  • Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB

    — 26th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said that the reason why politicians sponsored non-existent ‘new fake IPOB leader’ was because the pro-Biafra group is more popular than Nigeria while Nnamdi Kanu is more acceptable than any politician in Nigeria. The group said it is more potent now than before…

  • Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases

    — 26th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, in its bid to deal decisively with violation of the Child Rights in the state, has established a family Court to ensure accelerated hearing on cases of child rape, violence against women and children, child trafficking and kidnapping and child custody dispute. The state government had recently inaugurated…

  • UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

    — 26th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and  eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed. The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was…

  • Developing story: Biafran hero Achuzia dead at 93

    — 26th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba; Toks David, Lagos Nigerian Civil War and Biafran veteran, Joe ‘Hannibal’ O. G. Achuzia, is dead. ‘Air Raid’ Achuzia was famous for having led Biafran forces during the conflict with Nigerian forces. He died this morning at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, at age 93.     Details shortly. Miracle fruit…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share