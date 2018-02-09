Tributes to Hugh Masekela at Othello’s

Othello’s, a hospitality outfit in Lagos, recently played host to fans of the South African saxophonist, Hugh Masekela, who passed away on January 23, 2018.

The event featured a top crop of Nigerian jazz musicians including Bright Gain, Biodun Batik, Taiwo Clegg, Seun Olota, FemiSlide and fast rising saxophonist, Darex among others.

Themed: ‘White and Black and Baddest’, the show was part of Othello’s monthly event and it witnessed performances, speeches, as well as people sharing experiences and recalling their eternal moments with Masekela. All these were interspersed with tributes to the iconic musician.

Ayoola Sadare, CEO, Inspiro Productions and founder/festival director, Lagos International Jazz Festival spoke glowingly about his encounter with ‘Bra Hugh’. He also announced the dedication of this year’s jazz festival to the legendary jazzist.

Amongst the many dignitaries and guests at the event were Dede Mabiaku and Biodun Batik who both paid tribute to the deceased. Also present were the German Consul General, Ingo Herbert, a South African delegation, and Steve Ayorinde, Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture.

Other guests included president, Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMEAN), Pretty Okafor and his wife, Jazzman Olofin, former General Manager, Metro FM, Cordelia Okpei and Meg Doris, leading fashion designer.

The tribute session rounded off with a raffle draw won by five couples whose prizes were Othello’s five days of Valentines’ package of a 3-course dinner.