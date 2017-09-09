Tribute to Don Williams

Missing You, Missing Me”

Memories are very much alive

Life goes on and life goes well

But I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you. Love is gone but not forgottenMemories are very much aliveLife goes on and life goes wellBut I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you. Mising you it won’t let me be

Wishing you were missing me

Missing you I’ll never be free

From missing you missing me. You were here and then you left me

Well, who’s to say where anyone belongs

I know now that I’ll get by

But I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you. Mising you it won’t let me be

Wishing you were missing me

Missing you I’ll never be free

From missing you missing me.

This is one of the major hit tracks of Don Williams, famous Country Music singer that belonged to the genre of the Texas Cowboys.

He had his trademark broad hat typical of the native American cowboys and Rodeos.

In the 1980s, Williams did this number that sounds like a track for him today he has ceased from singing.

Don Williams sang over 100 country tracks and was one of the few that joined the class of superstar country music singer, Charly Pride, the first black musician to be inducted into the Grand Ol Opry.

Williams, Singer with the calm velvet voice serenaded ages with major tracks like YOU ARE MY BEST FRIEND, LIVING IN THE SEA OF TEARDROPS, CUP O TEA, LOVE ME TONIGHT, LISTEN TO THE RADIO, SOME BROKEN HEARTS NEVER MEND, and many more.

And for the moment, his number, Missing you, missing me, serves like self tribute by the singer for the singer.

Goodnight Don.