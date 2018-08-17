– The Sun News
Iconic reggae musician, Ras Kimono, who passed away in Lagos on June 10, 2018, will be honoured on Wednesday, August 22 with a classy event at COSON House, Ikeja, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Ras Kimono Onwubuya (1958-2018)

The red-carpet tribute night will climax the weeklong funeral programme of the music legend, who will be laid to rest in his hometown, Onicha Olona, Delta State on Saturday August 25, 2018.

Speaking on the upcoming event, COSON Head of Public Affairs, Chibueze Moses Okereke, said: “The event will be strictly by invitation. We know that people from all walks of life would wish to attend especially as the sleek tribute night is being personally produced by the COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji; unfortunately, we cannot accommodate everyone, so if you get the IV, please honour the event because it means that you belong to a select group.

“Members of the Kimono family have met several times with our chairman over the tribute night and I have no doubt that it will be a talk of the town.”

Also speaking about the event, COSON General Manager, Chinedu Chukwuji, said: “Ras Kimono was not just a COSON member, he was a 100% committed COSON member, totally dedicated to the COSON cause. As a hyper creative person, he fought against anything that will destroy COSON as
he saw the organisation as a watershed development in our country and an important legacy for the Nigerian creative industry. No one should forget that until he passed on, Ras Kimono was a key member of the COSON Board and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji through every challenge. Chief Okoroji was one of the last persons Kimono spoke to on his sick bed, before he passed on.”

