Iconic reggae musician, Ras Kimono, who passed away in Lagos on June 10, 2018, will be honoured on Wednesday, August 22 with a classy event at COSON House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The red-carpet tribute night will climax the weeklong funeral programme of the music legend, who will be laid to rest in his hometown, Onicha Olona, Delta State on Saturday August 25, 2018.

Speaking on the upcoming event, COSON Head of Public Affairs, Chibueze Moses Okereke, said: “The event will be strictly by invitation. We know that people from all walks of life would wish to attend especially as the sleek tribute night is being personally produced by the COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji; unfortunately, we cannot accommodate everyone, so if you get the IV, please honour the event because it means that you belong to a select group.