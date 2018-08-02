TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075

BREAKING: Buhari begins 10-day leave Friday— 1st August 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, this week, proceed on a 10-day holiday. This was made known in a release issued by the Presidency. Details later…
Three men, Tajudeen Musa, 22, Abubakar Musa, 23 and Yusuf Adam, 23) were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged negligence of duty. The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a count charge of negligence of duty. The prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the Court that the accused committed the offence…
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said all the attacks on the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a result of Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill were misdirected, since it has nothing at all to do with the Executive. The Senate had explained that the amendments being made to the Nigerian Press Council Act was to address…
Billy Graham Abel Yola The chairman, Adamawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dami Mamza, has faulted the security architecture in the country for the incessant killings in Adamawa State, saying members of the security set-up in the country are complicit in the killings. He said that 43 villages had been pillaged…
Paul Orude, Bauchi The Action People’s Party (APP) candidate in the forthcoming Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has vowed to promote corrupt-free legislative activities if elected as Senator. Aminu Tukur, who is currently representing Lere/Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the…
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease” – Ebunola Anozie Job Osazuwa The mere mention of cancer sends an unpleasant chill to many. The deadly and devastating disease has dispatched thousands of Nigerians to their early graves. It is…
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
The move has turned from gale of defections to that of impeachment. As I write the axe of impeachment dangles dangerously on the neck of Samuel Ortom Alvan Ewuzie The political arena has, expectedly, been upbeat as the next elections draw closer and politicians jostle for vantage positions to remain relevant in the scheme of…
I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate. Femi Adeoti I cannot stop talking about it. Not even the ongoing madness and absurdities in this…
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
