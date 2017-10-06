TRENDING VIDEO: I was just fooling around with Anita Joseph -Charles Okocha, actor

By Amarachi Amachukwu

Nollywood ‘bad boy’, Charles Okocha aka Igwe Tupac, has sensationally denied having anything romantic to do with Nollywood sex bomb, Anita Joseph despite a suggestive trending video in which the actor urges the actress to vigorously shake her bum bum.

“I am not dating Anita Joseph,” Igwe Tupac declared. “We are just friends. We are not having an affair. We have been close for 12 years now. As a matter of fact, she is dating my very close friend, Mac Morrison, who used to be an actor but is based in America now.”

So, what inspired the trending picture and video? “ It was just a movie we did together. She played my girlfriend in the movie and we were just fooling around with the cameras when the twerk video happened and that was all. Beyond that, we are just friends,” he said.

But could he date Anita? “Why not? Anita is endowed; she has a body any man will die for. She is a complete woman. As an actress, she is good and doing her thing. She has been there over time,” he stated.