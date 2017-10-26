Tremendous benefits of honey

By Rebecca Kalaowubo

HONEY is an awesome food and has tremendous benefits for the body. It is one of nature’s purest foods, far more than just a natural sweetener. It’s a “functional food,” a natural food with health benefits.

Raw honey nutrition is impressive. It contains 22 amino acids, 27 minerals and 5,000 enzymes.

Weight management

Research studies have linked honey consumption with weight loss. A San Diego

State University study found that replacing sugar with honey could actually help prevent packing on extra pounds and also lower blood sugar.

Allergies counter

Raw honey contains bee pollen, known to ward off infections, provides natural allergy relief and boost overall immunity.

Natural cough syrup

Raw honey is effective in treating cough, as over-the-counter commercial cough syrups. Increasing scientific evidence shows that a single dose of honey could reduce mucus secretion and coughs. For a cough, a half teaspoon to two teaspoons of honey at bedtime is a studied and recommended dosage for anyone over the age of one.

Diabetes aid

Consumption of raw honey could reduce the risk of developing diabetes and help aid

medication used to treat diabetes. The combination of raw honey and cinnamon could be especially beneficial to healthy blood sugar management.

Intellectual Development

Do you feel as if you tend to forget the most basic of details, such as relevant dates, names, and even birthdays? Do you find yourself unable to form a clear chain of thought, or unable to come up with new, creating ideas?

If so, honey might help you in regaining your creative ability, by providing the brain with more energy to think and process thoughts. Honey can also improve memory by helping your brain to recover thoughts faster. It contains antioxidants that help the cells of the brain to thrive and stay in great shape.

Balances the body

In the Ayurvedic culture, honey is believed to balance the body, and in the process, improve well-being and eyesight. Other practical benefits are also reported, including weight loss as well as protection against nausea. That’s why honey is often used in tandem