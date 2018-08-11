Why I’m trekking from Lagos to Ibadan – Edward Akinlade, Chairman, Suru Group

If you have God by your side everything is possible. And going into business involves taking risks. Some people don’t want to take risk. If you set yourself a target of ten years, to leave a job, set up your own business, it can be possible. And if you set yourself a ten-year target and then save your salary, even if it is 5% of it every month, you would have something to start your business in ten years. And if you work for ten years and you still can’t save enough money, come up with a business idea and call all your family members to a meeting and tell them that you need some amount of money to start a business and if you can convince them, they would give you money. What I am saying in essence is that there are so many ways of raising money but the problem is that people don’t want to take risks. Some people are just contented with their salaries and those types of people can’t make money except through corruption.

Let’s talk about your proposed walk from Lagos to Ibadan.

I want to walk from Lagos to Ibadan for two reasons. One, to raise money to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria; two, to support the families of former Super Eagles superstars. We have a lot of the superstars that have died and their families are thrown into abject poverty and even some of them still alive, have their families suffering. This planned walk is just to encourage the former Super Eagles superstars and families, telling them: ‘Look, you played for us; we will be there for you.’ Suru Group will donate the sum of N10 million to open a purse for that purpose. So as I walk from Lagos to Ibadan, (Ibadan is about a hundred miles from Lagos), we will do 10 miles per day for 10 days. The walk will commence on October 1, and will last for 10 days. We will start at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. I am sure by the time we get to Ibadan, Nigeria will be a new country because everybody will win. I will personally win because it will transform my old status, in terms of publicity. We want the whole of Nigeria to support this walk. We have a couple of months to prepare and of course, who and how to join as well as the necessary infrastructural support for this walk, will be communicated to the public soon. The walk will be streamed live on Facebook and some TV stations.