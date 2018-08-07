Woman of The Sun: Treatment of gunshot victims was my brainchild – Egbuji

I was working with an international organisation, UK Department for International Development, and part of my job was on access to justice for the poor, which included police reforms. While working with them, through scientific research, I realised that the poor did not have access to justice. We also went to the field to find out where they could get justice and where they were not getting justice, and we found out that, most of the time, their human rights were not respected.

I gathered that, if people’s rights were respected, it would go a long way in providing access to justice. I thought, how could I improve accessibility of justice to the masses, because the rich people have more access to justice as they can buy their way? So, I decided that I should start by training the police on human rights. When I started in 2006, there was no human rights office in the police, and after the first training, I met the Lagos State commissioner of police, Emmanuel Adebayo, and he gave me a room at the police command. I brought my office furniture and set it up. It was launched, and important personalities, including Oba of Lagos and the late Okoya Thomas and the then IGP Ehinderho, approved it.